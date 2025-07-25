AG Yost’s Statement on Fallen Lorain Police Officer

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of Phillip Wagner, a Lorain police officer, who was killed in the line of duty this week. Two additional officers were wounded in the apparent targeted attack on law enforcement.

“I am devastated by this senseless attack on law enforcement – my deepest condolences are with Officer Wagner’s loved ones.

“I share this community’s grief at the loss of a hero and join in their prayers for the injured officers to make a swift recovery.”

Wagner, 35, was a three-year veteran of the Lorain Police Department and previously worked for the Sheffield Village Police Department.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-