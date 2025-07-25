Traffic Backup - Interstate 89 South MM 108
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
State Police St. Albans
News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 South near milemarker 108 will have heavy traffic backup due to a reported car fire. No injuries have been reported at this time.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
