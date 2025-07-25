Kentucky Counties Affected by April Flooding and May Tornadoes Now Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky.– Kentucky counties affected by the April severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides and flooding and the May 16-17 tornadoes are now eligible to apply for FEMA Public Assistance.

Under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, disaster-stricken communities receive federal grants to help cover the eligible costs of debris removal, life-saving emergency protective work and repair or replacement of public infrastructure.

Counties now designated for Public Assistance as a result of the April floods include:

Allen, Anderson, Ballard, Barren, Bracken, Breathitt, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Campbell, Carlisle, Carroll, Carter, Casey, Christian, Clark, Clay, Crittenden, Daviess, Edmonson, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Franklin, Fulton, Gallatin, Garrard, Graves, Grayson, Green, Greenup, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Hart, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Jackson, Jefferson, Jessamine, Johnson, Kenton, Larue, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Lewis, Lincoln, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Madison, Magoffin, Marion, Marshall, Martin, McCracken, McLean, Meade, Mercer, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Owen, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Powell, Robertson, Rockcastle, Simpson, Spencer, Taylor, Todd, Trigg, Trimble, Union, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wolfe and Woodford.

Counties affected by the May tornadoes that have been designated for Public Assistance include:

Allen, Adair, Barren, Breathitt, Butler, Caldwell, Carlisle, Casey, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crittenden, Cumberland, Estill, Jackson, Knott, Knox, LaRue, Laurel, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Owsley, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, Spencer, Todd, Trigg, Union, Warren, Wayne and Whitley.

Commonwealth, local governments and certain private-non-profit organizations, including houses of worship, in these designated counties are eligible for funds to reimburse 75 percent of the eligible cost for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Learn more about the Public Assistance program.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit and www.fema.gov/disaster/4864. For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4875. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.