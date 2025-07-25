Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,040 in the last 365 days.

Kentucky Counties Affected by April Flooding and May Tornadoes Now Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky.– Kentucky counties affected by the April severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides and flooding and the May 16-17 tornadoes are now eligible to apply for FEMA Public Assistance. 

Under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, disaster-stricken communities receive federal grants to help cover the eligible costs of debris removal, life-saving emergency protective work and repair or replacement of public infrastructure.

Counties now designated for Public Assistance as a result of the April floods include:

  • Allen, Anderson, Ballard, Barren, Bracken, Breathitt, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Campbell, Carlisle, Carroll, Carter, Casey, Christian, Clark, Clay, Crittenden, Daviess, Edmonson,  Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Franklin, Fulton, Gallatin, Garrard, Graves, Grayson, Green, Greenup, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Hart,  Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Jackson, Jefferson, Jessamine, Johnson,  Kenton, Larue, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Lewis, Lincoln, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Madison, Magoffin, Marion, Marshall, Martin, McCracken, McLean, Meade, Mercer, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Owen, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Powell, Robertson, Rockcastle, Simpson, Spencer, Taylor, Todd, Trigg, Trimble, Union, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wolfe and Woodford.

Counties affected by the May tornadoes that have been designated for Public Assistance include:

  • Allen, Adair, Barren, Breathitt, Butler, Caldwell, Carlisle, Casey, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Crittenden, Cumberland, Estill, Jackson, Knott, Knox, LaRue, Laurel, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Owsley, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, Spencer, Todd, Trigg, Union, Warren, Wayne and Whitley.

Commonwealth, local governments and certain private-non-profit organizations, including houses of worship, in these designated counties are eligible for funds to reimburse 75 percent of the eligible cost for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Learn more about the Public Assistance program.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit and www.fema.gov/disaster/4864. For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4875.  Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kentucky Counties Affected by April Flooding and May Tornadoes Now Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more