Arizona State Gang Task Force Investigation Targets Illegal Weapons Trafficking in Phoenix

Arizona State Gang Task Force detectives are making our communities safer by taking dangerous suspects off the streets and getting weapons out of the hands of prohibited possessors.

In late September, a months-long, multi-agency investigation focused on illegal weapons trafficking in the Phoenix metro area culminated in the arrest of four suspects and the recovery of 32 firearms, including 23 that were reported stolen. The operation, which targeted individuals involved in the illicit sale of firearms and dangerous weapons, also led to the seizure of stolen suppressors and a Glock switch.

On Friday, September 26, 2025, Arizona State Gang Task Force detectives executed five residential search warrants in locations across Phoenix. In addition to the firearms and suppressors, investigators seized stolen property linked to burglaries around the Valley, approximately $10,000 in cash, and a small quantity of fentanyl pills.

The suspects arrested in connection with the investigation include:

Charles P. Mendoza, 22, of Phoenix

Luis A. Pizano, 21, of Phoenix

Christopher J. Lopez, 18, of Phoenix

These individuals face numerous felony charges, including trafficking in weapons, money laundering, illegal control of an enterprise, misconduct involving weapons, theft of a firearm, and more.

Additionally, Jasmine T. Olivas, 19, was arrested on charges of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of a weapon during a drug offense. A fifth person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

The success of this operation highlights the critical role our partnerships and intelligence sharing have in protecting the public. The multi-agency coordination was essential in ensuring that those responsible for trafficking illegal firearms are held accountable for their actions.

The AZDPS extends its gratitude to all the law enforcement partners who assisted in this investigation, including the Chandler Police Department, the Goodyear Police Department, and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The mission of the Arizona State Gang Task Force is, in collaboration with citizens, partnered agencies, and intelligence resources, to suppress criminal gangs and transnational crime.