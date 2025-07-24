ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (July 25-28) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – There are no full freeway closures scheduled in the Phoenix area this weekend (July 25-28) for Arizona Department of Transportation improvement projects. Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard will be closed in both directions at the Loop 101 (Pima Freeway), and 31st Avenue will be closed at the Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway).

Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes while the following weekend work is taking place:

Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed in both directions at Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 28) for widening project. Consider alternate routes. Detours : Traffic will detour using the Loop 101 frontage roads.

31st Avenue closed in both directions near Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 28) for bridge work. East- and westbound Loop 101 frontage roads closed between 27th and 35th avenues. Detours: Options include 27th or 35th avenues to Yorkshire Drive or Deer Valley Road.

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.