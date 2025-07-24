Chryselys Appoints Jason Carlin as the Chief Executive Officer and DeviPrasad Singh as the Chief Operating Officer

Jason Carlin, CEO, Chryselys & DeviPrasad Singh, COO, Chryselys

At Chryselys, we’re building something meaningful; an ecosystem where data, technology, and analytics come together to solve real-world problems in the pharma and life sciences industry.” — Jason Carlin, Chief Executive Officer

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chryselys , a global data analytics and consulting firm serving the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, has announced key leadership appointments as part of its next phase of growth. Jason Carlin has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and DeviPrasad Singh has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.These leadership elevations mark an important step in strengthening the company’s long-term strategy and scaling its impact across global markets.Jason Carlin, who has been integral to Chryselys’ strategic direction over the past years, steps into the CEO role with a vision focused on leveraging data, analytics, and technology. “The goal is clear - enable smarter, faster decisions that lead to better outcomes. We will continue to invest in our people, sharpen our focus on client needs, and scale thoughtfully as we grow across global markets”, said Carlin.DeviPrasad Singh, who has been instrumental in operationalizing many of the company’s core processes, steps into the COO role with a strong focus on execution and scale. He shared: “My focus will be on strengthening operational excellence across functions, bringing sharper alignment in how we plan, collaborate, and deliver value. As we expand and diversify our business across geographies and models, I want to ensure we stay connected internally and with our clients, through integrated solutions that truly impact their goals. I also see a strong opportunity to support the creation of high-value products and platforms to tap into the strength of our partnerships across AI, product, and domain expertise .”These leadership appointments mark the next chapter in Chryselys’ growth story. With a clear mandate to scale intelligently, expand its platform capabilities, and stay deeply aligned with client goals, the company is poised to step into a more strategic role in shaping how pharma organizations use data to drive decisions.As Chryselys builds for what’s next, its focus remains unchanged: deliver sharp insights, meaningful solutions, and measurable outcomes that move the pharma industry forward.About ChryselysChryselys is a pharma and life sciences consulting firm redefining how patient data and analytics power business decisions. With specialized platforms, domain expertise, and a client-first mindset, Chryselys helps organizations solve challenges at the intersection of science, technology, and business.Headquartered in Palo Alto with delivery centers in India and a growing footprint in Europe, Chryselys empowers clients to solve complex challenges across the data and analytics value chain.For more information, visit www.chryselys.com

