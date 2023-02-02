Chryselys Expands Executive Team with Deviprasad J Singh, Managing Director-India and Global Delivery Head
His [Deviprasad] exemplary leadership skills, ability to foster collaborative teams, and passion for successfully scaling organizations in India will contribute to Chryselys' expansion.”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chryselys, a pharma business consulting company based in Palo Alto, CA made an announcement today that Deviprasad J Singh has joined the company's executive leadership team as Managing Director - India and Global Delivery Head.
Chryselys has been on an accelerated growth trajectory since its inception. In 2023, we plan to invest and expand our footprint with multiple delivery centers in India. Devi’s contribution in India will be instrumental in fueling Chryselys’ growth towards becoming a leading analytics company. He will lead and strengthen India Operations in all aspects including people, process, and technology.
Prior to joining Chryselys Deviprasad spent three decades at major pharma organizations like Novartis, Eli Lilly and Co., and Bristol Myers Squibb. His extensive and diverse experience in data operations, insights & analytics, sales, and marketing, with a nuanced understanding of commercial business needs, will only help accelerate our growth.
Ashish Choudhary, Chairman at Chryselys said, “Deviprasad’s joining is very timely. Chryselys is gaining strong momentum in the industry. Deviprasad’s background and experience will greatly benefit us during this growth phase. We are excited to have him join us. "
Jason Carlin, Chief Analytics Officer at Chryselys said, “We are thrilled to have Deviprasad join the Chryselys family. His exemplary leadership skills, ability to foster collaborative teams, and passion for successfully scaling organizations in India will contribute to Chryselys' expansion."
Deviprasad is a strategic leader with a proven track record of successfully leading large teams locally and globally across many therapeutic areas, in highly matrixed Multinational Companies.
Deviprasad earned his Post Graduation in Business Management and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Mumbai University.
About Chryselys
Chryselys is a Business Consulting & Digital Transformation company with AI-enabled – Cloud native solutions for Pharma companies to drive strategic insights. Chryselys is a trusted partner for organizations that seek to achieve high-impact transformations and reach their higher-purpose mission. Our customer-centric model focuses on their business needs and leverages the right capabilities to help drive growth. Learn more at Chryselys.com
