NCRI-US Welcomes Senate Resolution Urging Snapback Sanctions on Iran’s Regime

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran, U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US), welcomes the resolution co-sponsored by 20 United States Senators calling on the United Kingdom, France, and Germany (E3) to immediately trigger the snapback mechanism under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and reimpose all UN sanctions on the Iranian regime.

In a speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) spoke in support of a resolution, cosponsored by 19 other Senators, urging European allies to reject the Iranian regime’s threats and delaying tactics. The resolution calls for the E3 (United Kingdom, France, and Germany) to trigger the snapback of UN sanctions against the Iranian regime as soon as possible.

Additionally, on July 16, 2025, six U.S. senators, led by Senator Jim Risch (R-ID), chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote a letter to the foreign ministers of Britain, France, and Germany urging them to “immediately trigger snapback sanctions pursuant to UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2231.”

Tehran’s rulers have repeatedly violated nuclear commitments, blocked international inspections, and escalated threats to regional and global security. Meanwhile, the regime diverts billions toward funding terrorism, internal repression, and advancing its weapons programs.

Reinstating UN sanctions is not only a strategic necessity—it is a vital step to sever the regime’s financial lifelines and confront its rogue behavior.

This position aligns with the longstanding warnings of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI, who has repeatedly stated, most recently in her June 18, 2025, address at the European Parliament, that any meaningful policy toward the Iranian regime must include full restoration of UN sanctions, the arms embargo, and accountability for its crimes. She underlined that the clerical regime only responds to firmness, and snapback sanctions are an essential tool to counter its terrorism and nuclear duplicity.

Ms. Soona Samsami, the U.S. representative of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, emphasizes, “the Iranian people support the snapback of sanctions as it blocks resources to a repressive regime which uses the funds to sponsor killings inside Iran and terror abroad.”

