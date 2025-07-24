Signage Details Announces Patent Pending Status for Innovative 'Select-A-Sign' Tool

Signage Details Resource Hub

Revolutionary Tool Streamlines Sign Design Process for Industry Professionals Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signage Details , the subscription-based digital platform revolutionizing the signage industry, proudly announces that its proprietary “Select-A-Sign” tool has officially received patent-pending status with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).This groundbreaking tool empowers sign professionals to streamline their workflow by instantly customizing, downloading, and adapting custom fabrication and installation schematic details tailored to various industries and compliance standards. The “Select-A-Sign” tool offers an intuitive, time-saving solution that enables users to choose from a growing, extensive library of professionally crafted section details, modify them on demand, and generate high-quality, industry-standard drawings for immediate permit approval and production.“We’re thrilled to reach this milestone,” said John Nauta, Founder of Signage Details. “The patent-pending status of our ‘Select-A-Sign’ tool marks a major step forward not just for our company, but for the entire sign-making industry. This tool was built with the professional in mind—to save time, reduce errors, and deliver excellence with every design.”As global signage demand surges—propelling a $112 billion industry across retail, commercial, construction, healthcare, and public services—the Select-A-Sign tool emerges as a game-changing solution. It tackles inefficiencies and promotes standardization, positioning Signage Details at the forefront of the digital transformation sweeping through signage production. The company currently offers subscription access to industry-related companies globally, featuring a library of over 60,000 design iterations. It plans to expand its toolset, design categories, and compliance modules in the coming months.To learn more or to request a demo, visit www.signagedetails.com

