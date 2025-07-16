Daryna Kulich Shines in Hollywood While Honoring Her Ukrainian Roots

Daryna Kulich Headshot Daryna Dance Shot Daryna Performance

A Story of Resilience, Culture, and the Pursuit of Dreams in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ukrainian-born dancer and actress Daryna Kulich is making waves in Hollywood, not only with her talent but also with her heartfelt mission to inspire and uplift. After leaving her hometown of Chernihiv to pursue her dream in the United States, Daryna set her sights on Los Angeles, believing it to be the place where opportunity meets ambition.“The journey is not always easy, but you must stay the course and believe in yourself,” she often reminds her students at Artistico School of Dance, where she currently teaches. And Daryna lives by those very words.She recently wrapped her first feature film, Heart Full of Hope, directed by Dale Fabrigar and produced by Suzanne DeLaurentiis Productions. The film showcases her ballroom dance expertise and will premiere at the prestigious Mendez National Institute of Transplantation Foundation (MNITF) Gala on November 2, 2025, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.Daryna is also expanding her presence in the fashion world. She is set to walk the runway at the GLAMOUR GALA 2025 in October, a fundraising event benefitting the International House of Fashion, a nonprofit that empowers emerging designers with tools to launch successful careers.In April 2026, she will take the stage at Bridging The Cultural Gap, a cultural celebration benefitting the World Sports Foundation, continuing her mission of using dance to connect communities and uplift global causes.Even with a packed schedule, Daryna remains committed to her craft—training, auditioning, and working toward her first professional stage play role. Her discipline, drive, and love for her heritage have now led her to an exciting new venture: the launch of her own docu-series.Titled "Daryna Does America: Through a Ukrainian Lens," the bilingual YouTube series will follow Daryna’s personal and professional journey in the U.S., showcasing her love for Los Angeles and the beauty of Ukrainian culture along the way. Blending heartfelt storytelling with vibrant visuals, the series pays tribute to the delicate balance between embracing new opportunities and staying true to one’s roots.“This isn’t just about making it in America,” says Daryna. “It’s about loving where you are while carrying where you’re from.”ABOUT DARYNA KULICHDaryna Kulich is a Ukrainian-born performer and former rhythmic gymnast and pole dancer from Chernihiv, Ukraine. After earning international recognition in athletics, including third place at the Pole Sport World Championship, she moved to the U.S. at sixteen to pursue her lifelong dream of a career in the performing arts. Now based in Los Angeles, Daryna is a graduate of AMDA’s Dance Theatre and Performing Arts program. She has built a dynamic career as a dancer, actress, and model, appearing in music videos, national campaigns, and films. Her deep love for Ukrainian culture fuels her latest project—a show that spotlights the Ukrainian community in LA and celebrates the richness of her heritage.As her star rises, Daryna Kulich is becoming a symbol of resilience, cultural pride, and the power of pursuing one's dreams, no matter where one starts.To learn more about Daryna, visit- https://www.darynakulich.com For press interviews contact-jparris@richgirlproductions.com

