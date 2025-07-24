MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Situation in Gaza, 24 July 2025

Singapore calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The prolonged suffering of innocent civilians in Gaza arising from the excessive Israeli military reaction to the terror attacks of Hamas since 7 October 2023 is unconscionable. Israel must comply with its international humanitarian obligations.

The denial of humanitarian aid has caused mass starvation and a dire lack of essential medical services. The reports of people being shot whilst desperately trying to access food are shocking. This is a violation of international humanitarian law. The Israeli government must immediately lift all restrictions on the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East must be allowed to resume its humanitarian mission as mandated by the United Nations.

All civilians must be protected, especially those accessing humanitarian supplies. Permanent forced displacement is a further violation of international humanitarian law.

Hamas must release all the remaining hostages - immediately and unconditionally.

A negotiated two-state solution is the only viable path for both Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side with peace, security, and dignity. The current trajectory of events will only make this eventual goal even more difficult to achieve, and condemn both Israelis and Palestinians to an endless cycle of mutual hatred and violence.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

24 JULY 2025