Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio's Artistry Showcased in Regional Design Magazine's Visionaries Issue

Northwest Arkansas floral designer's garden-style arrangement showcased alongside regional event industry professional.

This feature beautifully represents the collaborative spirit that defines Northwest Arkansas's creative community.” — Althea Wiles

SPRINGDALE, AR, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A signature floral design by Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio is showcased in the July 2025 issue of At Home in Arkansas magazine as part of their celebrated Visionaries feature. Master florist Althea Wiles created a stunning garden-style floral arrangement that was photographed alongside Meredith Corning, owner of Meredith Events, who was selected by the publication for inclusion in the magazine's "event designer" category.

The eye-catching floral design, captured by photographer Danielle Green at Lady Slipper in Bentonville, exemplifies the sophisticated botanical artistry that has made Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio a sought-after collaborator for Northwest Arkansas's most discerning event planners and venues.

"This feature beautifully represents the collaborative spirit that defines Northwest Arkansas's creative community," said Wiles. "Working with talented professionals like Meredith, Danielle, and the team at Lady Slipper demonstrates how our region's businesses come together to create something truly extraordinary."

The featured arrangement showcases Wiles' signature garden-style aesthetic—a loose crescent design in an elegant metal urn featuring an artful combination of peonies, phalaenopsis orchids, garden roses, wild roses, butterfly ranunculus, stock flowers, ranunculus, hanging amaranthus, waxflower, lily grass, calathea leaves, columbine vine, standard roses, and sweet peas. This sophisticated botanical composition perfectly complemented the editorial shoot's refined aesthetic.

Wiles and Corning have collaborated on numerous high-profile events throughout Arkansas over several years, with Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio providing floral artistry for Meredith Events' boutique corporate gatherings, editorial-style campaigns, and brand experiences. Their partnership represents the type of creative synergy that has helped establish Arkansas as a destination for sophisticated event design and production.

"Althea's floral artistry elevates every project we work on together," said Corning. "Her ability to translate creative vision into stunning botanical installations makes her an invaluable collaborative partner, and I'm thrilled to see her work featured in this way."

The At Home in Arkansas Visionaries section highlights trailblazers, innovators, and game changers across the state, recognizing individuals who are making Arkansas an incredible place to call home. The July 2025 issue showcases 20 Arkansans across various industries who are driving innovation and excellence in their respective fields.

This magazine showcase adds to Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio's growing portfolio of media recognition. Wiles' work has previously been showcased in prestigious publications including Homes & Gardens, Martha Stewart, The Knot, and Southern Living, and she continues to be a regular contributor to the Art in Bloom exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. The collaboration between Wiles and Corning extends beyond this current feature—Rose of Sharon's floral artistry was also showcased in At Home in Arkansas's October 2024 issue, where Corning designed the complete tablescape, coffee and dessert cart styling, and curated wall art for the editorial photo shoot.

Featured Northwest Arkansas Vendors:

Florals: Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio (@roseofsharonfloral)

Featured Business: Meredith Events (@meredithevents)

Photography: Danielle Green for L A Y E R S (@itsdaniellegreen @layersphoto)

Location: Lady Slipper, Bentonville (@ladyslippernwa)

Publication: At Home in Arkansas (@athomearkansas)

About Althea Wiles:

Althea Wiles, founder of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio in the Ozark Mountains, brings three decades of masterful experience to every floral creation. At the helm of one of the region's most versatile floral businesses, she orchestrates 75-100 weddings annually while maintaining a thriving corporate events division and daily flower delivery service. Her studio's range extends from intimate celebrations to large-scale corporate installations serving clients across Northwest Arkansas and beyond.

With a Bachelor of Arts from Hendrix College and an Arkansas Master Florist Certification, Althea's expertise encompasses both timeless elegance and contemporary design. Wiles has been featured in Homes & Gardens, The Knot, Southern Living and more, demonstrates her ability to create personalized designs that reflect each client's unique vision. She is a regular contributor to the prestigious Art in Bloom exhibit at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, where her installations showcase the intersection of artistic vision and botanical expertise.

As a respected mentor in the floral industry, Althea shares her business expertise through a consulting program designed to help florists master the business side of floristry. Her sustainable design philosophy demonstrates how ethical sourcing and eco-friendly practices can enhance, rather than compromise, the artistry and profitability of floral design.

About Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio:

Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, located in the heart of Northwest Arkansas, is dedicated to transforming everyday moments and special occasions into unforgettable memories through exquisite floral arrangements. With nearly 30 years of service to the community, the studio is known for its ability to address the unique needs and desires of customers, ensuring that every bloom tells a story.

Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio specializes in a wide range of floral services, including corporate events, weddings, elopements, sympathy flowers, and day flower deliveries. Additionally, the studio offers flower subscriptions, making it easy to bring the beauty of fresh flowers into homes and businesses on a regular basis.

Committed to sustainability, Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio integrates eco-friendly practices into its designs. The studio promotes the use of locally-grown, American flowers, supporting local growers and fostering environmental sustainability.

For more information, visit https://www.roseofsharon-eventflorist.com/. Follow on Instagram at @roseofsharonfloral.

Legal Disclaimer:

