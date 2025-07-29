Oppy AI Integration Delivers 2.5x Lead Conversion Boost for Real Estate Brokerages Using Follow Up Boss

Example of AI Assistant Text Conversation

DANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While competitors lose deals to slow responses, Oppy's empathetic AI assistants engage every lead in under 3 seconds – 9,000 times faster than the average agent. Oppy, the AI assistant platform revolutionizing real estate operations, today announced its integration with Follow Up Boss , the industry's leading CRM platform. This partnership delivers the perfect AI entry point into AI for brokers, guaranteeing every single lead receives patient, intelligent engagement while agents focus on what they do best: closing deals.The integration solves the industry's most costly problem: while the average agent takes 8 hours and 17 minutes to respond to leads, 87% of prospects move on to faster competitors. With Oppy’s Follow Up Boss integration, 100% of leads receive a response in under 3 seconds."We're eliminating the biggest revenue leak in real estate, slow follow-up," said Alex Gustafson, CEO and Founder of Oppy. "Every agent knows the first to respond wins the deal, but until now, being first required being glued to your phone 24/7. This integration means you're always first, whether you're sleeping, showing homes, or spending time with family." ehomes initially tested Oppy with 5,000 contacts before expanding to their entire 100,000+ database. Their AI assistant "Taylor Green" now re-engages cold prospects with remarkable empathy and persistence. "What sets Oppy apart is how intelligent, patient, and empathetic our AI Assistant is," Yoon explained. "Compared to other AI text tools we've used, Oppy is in a league of its own. Clients actually enjoy the conversations."Jackie Soto, Cofounder of ehomes, adds: "Oppy has been a game changer for seller lead follow-up. It's like having another team member working 24/7 with infinite patience and perfect recall."The Follow Up Boss integration is just the entry point. Brokers are discovering Oppy's true power: creating custom white-labeled AI assistants for their agents – like having Siri, but infinitely smarter and real estate-obsessed.These personalized AI assistants handle everything from transcribing meeting notes to optimizing showing schedules for maximum efficiency. They learn each agent's preferences, manage their calendars, and even coordinate the most economical driving routes between properties."Brokers are blown away when they realize they can give every agent their own AI assistant," said Gustafson. "Think of it as cloning your top performer's organizational skills and work ethic, then giving that clone to every agent on your team. No more missed appointments, forgotten follow-ups, or inefficient scheduling."About Oppy Oppy is the "Human In Loop" AI assistant platform transforming real estate operations. Founded by serial prop-tech entrepreneur Alex Gustafson, Oppy empowers real estate professionals with intelligent tools that streamline workflows, boost productivity, and drive greater success. Learn more at www.oppy.pro About Follow Up Boss Follow Up Boss is the #1 rated real estate CRM, helping over 100,000 real estate professionals convert more leads into clients. Learn more at www.followupboss.com Video: Watch how easy it is to integrate your Follow Up Boss Account with Oppy.

