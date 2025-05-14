OnTrack Agent Announces New CEO and Platform Relaunch with focus on Industry-First Digital Rights Management.

Eleni Sommerschield takes the lead as CEO of OnTrack Agent

OnTrack Agent (OTA), a real estate e-learning platform, announced Eleni Sommerschield as CEO alongside the relaunch of its enhanced platform.

We recognized a critical need within the industry: content creators must have the means to not only monetize their expertise but also to secure their intellectual property.” — Eleni Sommerschield

PORTLAND, CO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OnTrack Agent (OTA), the innovative e-learning platform dedicated to real estate professionals, today announced the appointment of Eleni Sommerschield as Chief Executive Officer, alongside the relaunch of its enhanced platform featuring industry-first Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology for content creators."The real estate industry faces unprecedented challenges with low inventory markets, rapidly evolving compliance requirements, and an increasing need for specialized training," said Sommerschield. "OnTrack Agent is uniquely positioned to address these pain points through our streaming education platform that connects agents with the industry's best trainers and coaches while protecting digital rights for content creators."Sommerschield has been instrumental in developing the company's strategic vision as a "MasterClass for Real Estate Coaching ." As the former COO of a well-established proptech company, she oversaw business operations while ensuring exceptional customer experiences, implementing effective operational and financial procedures, and managing daily operations across departments."OnTrack Agent is fundamentally rooted in a deep commitment to digital rights management," said Sommerschield. "We recognized a critical need within the industry: content creators must have the means to not only monetize their expertise but also to secure their intellectual property, and I am excited to provide that solution."The relaunched platform addresses both sides of the real estate education marketplace:For Educators and Content Creators: Three flexible creator plans—Protostar, Super Star, and Supernova Star—offering up to 90% revenue share, multiple channel management, and robust analytics.1.) For Agents: Affordable, accessible training from practitioners who understand today's market realities.2.) For Brokerages: White-label options to create branded training academies.Under Sommerschield's leadership, OnTrack Agent will focus on three strategic priorities:1.) Curate and Amplify Diverse, High-Impact Expertise: Partnering with top performers to deliver actionable content in lead generation, compliance, and off-market strategies.2.) Build a Tech-Forward, Coach and Trainer Enablement Platform: Protecting intellectual property through advanced DRM while offering flexible revenue-sharing models.3.) Lead with Innovation: Implementing AI-powered features for market analysis, personalized learning, and workflow automation to address agents' most urgent challenges."OnTrack Agent represents the future of real estate education—where technology meets practical training to help agents thrive in today's competitive market," said Sommerschield. "Our platform isn't just about content delivery; it's about creating a sustainable ecosystem where everyone wins: trainers protect their content, agents access affordable quality education, and brokerages elevate their agent training."About OnTrack Agent:OnTrack Agent is revolutionizing real estate education by connecting agents with top trainers and coaches while protecting content creators' intellectual property. With flexible pricing models for trainers and agents, the platform makes professional development accessible while creating new revenue opportunities for industry experts. For more information, visit www.ontrackagent.com . Schedule a demo here: https://calendly.com/elenisommers/discuss-ontrack-agent

