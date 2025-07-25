Synergy Media Releases Guide for Pre-Owned Vehicle Shoppers, Discussing State Minimum Warranties

Premier Subaru is Exceeding the State Warranty Standard on pre-owned Vehicles Premier Auto Group Logo

Pre-Owned Shoppers Deserve More Than Standard State Required Warranties. We Discuss Those State Standards and Share An Example Dealer Group That Raises The Bar

BRANFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With new vehicle prices at historic highs, more people are turning to pre-owned vehicles as a practical and affordable alternative. But not all pre-owned vehicles are the same.

Every pre-owned vehicle comes with a different history, level of maintenance, option package and even a dealer commitment to reconditioning quality. And, when it comes to warranties to protect a pre-owned purchase, many dealers offer the bare minimum or nothing at all.

Most sellers will follow the same pattern. They will provide only what the state law mandates to protect consumers. Often that isn’t much. In the State of Connecticut dealers must cover repairs for the first 30 days or 1,500 miles, whichever comes first. When the pre-owned vehicle is priced over $5,000, that extends the minimum coverage to 60 days or 3,000 miles. Vehicles over 7 years old can be sold “as is” without warranty or protection for the buyer.

In Rhode Island it’s only 30 days or 1,000 miles for vehicles sold with more than 36,000 miles and under 100,000 miles. For vehicles with less than 36,000 miles, sellers must warranty the vehicle for 60 days or 3,000 miles. Again, like in Connecticut, High mileage or older model vehicles have little to no protection for Rhode Island car buyers.

Synergy Media has searched the Southern New England market for dealers who raise the bar and go beyond the minimums.

One dealership group in Connecticut stands out amongst the competition. The Premier Automotive Group offers a variety of no-charge warranties tailored to each pre-owned vehicles age, mileage and/or make.

Premier partners with Zurich Insurance, one of the world’s largest and most trusted insurance providers. They customized programs to give the Connecticut and Southern New England pre-owned vehicle shoppers peace of mind and vehicle coverage programs that exceed the state minimum standards.

Here are a few coverage examples:

- 6 Month / 6,000 Mile Nationwide Limited Powertrain Warranty available on vehicles up to 10 model years old and 150,000 miles.

- Nationwide Lifetime Engine Warranty is offered on older vehicles that may not qualify for full powertrain coverage.

- Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Kia and Subaru vehicles have extended manufacturer coverage to as much as 10 years and 100,000 miles and often come with roadside assistance and other benefits.

We spoke with Robert Alvine, president of Premier Automotive Group in CT. Robert shared that, “Pre-owned buyers want to feel safe about their purchase. They’re investing thousands in a used vehicle and not only want value, but they also need reliability. There are all types of pre-owned vehicles. Some get purchased at auction with little known history, others are taken in trade, and some purchase new vehicles from us and bring them back when it’s time to upgrade. When a customer buys a new vehicle from us, we warrant and service it. When they trade it in, we have all the vehicle history. Those are higher quality pre-owned vehicles, and we can offer them as Certified Pre-Owned with extra manufacturer warranties. At Premier we still wanted to have higher quality coverage and warranties available for vehicles that don’t meet this standard or have detailed service histories. That’s why we partnered with Zurich to create some great options for pre-owned shoppers.”

We not only feature Premier’s stores because of the warranties, but also because of their unique sales consultant compensation plan. Premier doesn’t pay sales consultants commissions on the sale of a vehicle. Instead, they’ve built a compensation plan based on customer satisfaction. It’s a much better buying experience for consumers than commission hungry sales staff that are paid based on the amount of profit from the sale.

With over 25 years of experience across four Connecticut locations - Premier Subaru (Branford, CT), Premier Kia (Branford, CT), Premier Subaru Middlebury (Middlebury, CT) and Premier VinFast (Branford, CT), the Premier Automotive Group has built a reputation for delivering unmatched value and confidence in every pre-owned vehicle they sell.

The Bottom Line is buyers like reliability, good warranty coverage, an easy hassle-free buying experience and a great variety of quality used vehicles to choose from. All pre-owned sellers should focus more on the needs of the customer for long-term success and customer satisfaction. Happy customers return and buy again. That’s where Premier’s team is investing it’s time and effort in these market conditions.

Robert Alvine stated, “The industry has changed, and consumer needs have shifted. You must invest in the inventory that people want and provide value that lasts”. That’s why Premier also has a large variety of new and pre-owned electric vehicles, Hybrids, and PHEVs. “We’ve seen great value for our customers in having a variety of pre-owned EV’s in stock. You’d be surprised how affordable a used EV can be versus some new models.”

Premier Automotive Group in CT also invested in one of the world’s fastest growing new EV brands. VinFast has launched in the US market with an industry leading warranty on their new electric sport utility vehicles. Premier launched the first New England based VinFast franchise. VinFast is focused on quality and they back it up with their 10 Year - 125,000 mile bumper-to bumper warranty. They also provide 10 year – unlimited mile warranty on their battery. That’s the best EV warranty on the market today. “People should really test-drive and compare before they buy.” Robert says. He referred to one of top selling brands in recent years, Tesla. The Tesla manufacturer warranty is just 4 years and 50,000 miles. You can pay Tesla to get more coverage but even their starting battery warranty is only 8 years and 150,000 miles.

From exceptional warranties to a pressure-free experience, the Premier Automotive Group is redefining what is means to buy pre-owned.

You can visit one of the Premier Automotive Group dealerships today.

Premier Subaru

155 North Main Street, Branford, CT

www.premiersubaru.com

Premier Kia

205 North Main Street, Branford, CT

www.premierkiact.com

Premier Subaru Middlebury

1660 Straits Turnpike, Middlebury, CT

www.premiersubarumiddlebury.com

Premier VinFast

150 North Main Street, Branford, CT

www.premiervinfast.com

Premier Auto Group's Lifetime Powertrain Warranty Provided At No Charge On All New Vehicles Purchased

