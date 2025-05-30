Premier Subaru Stores in Branford and Middlebury CT Donate $158,548 To Camp Rising Sun

Robert Alvine and the Team at Premier Subaru Present Checks Totaling $158,548 to Camp Rising Sun CEO Shaun Heffernan

Premier Subaru Donates $84,363 and Premier Subaru Middlebury Donates $74,185 to Camp Rising Sun, a Camp For Kids With Cancer, During the Share The Love Campaign

BRANFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Premier Subaru family of car dealerships in Connecticut, continues to pledge it's support to Camp Rising Sun. Donations totaling $158,548 this year surpass the $142,478 donated during last years Share The Love Campaign. Over the last 9 years Premier has donated more than $850,000 to Camp Rising Sun.

Camp Rising Sun is an overnight, weeklong camp for children that have been recently diagnosed, going through treatment for, or are in remission with cancer. The camp was designed to provide a safe, nurturing environment to these children ages 5 through 17. Camp Week takes place at Camp Jewell YMCA in Colebrook, CT. During camp week campers make new friends, participate in traditional summer camp activities, and have the most fun possible! An extraordinary group of highly trained, caring, and fun-loving counselors and medical staff volunteer their time to make camp a safe and nurturing environment. The donations remove the financial burden from the families trying to get through the difficult times in these children's lives. At camp the kids can just be kids and the children's parents can relax knowing the highest level of care is provided.

Camp Rising Sun has been around since 1983 and has grown to well over 100 campers each year. The dollars provided by Premier Subaru, under the most recent Share the Love Program, will support more than 150 campers this year. Over recent years Premier's donations have supported over 500 campers.

The Share The Love event began in November of 2024 and carried through Early January of 2025. Donations are made by both Subaru of America and Premier Subaru for each Subaru vehicle sold during that period. Over the last 16 years, through the Share the Love Event, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $320 million to charity, with customers choosing between four national charities and over 1,440 hometown charities. Premier Subaru has seen how their donations impact the campers and has committed to growing their support year over year with the Share The Love fundraising efforts.

Premier Subaru is a Subaru Love Promise Gold Retailer for more than 15 years running, plus have been A+ rated with the Better Business Bureau since 2001. Premier Subaru Middlebury is a continual award winning Love Promise Community Award Winner. Both Premier Subaru and Premier Subaru Middlebury have also been involved in a number of philanthropic organizations including the Connecticut Cancer Foundation, Meals on Wheels, the Harold Leever Regional Cancer Center, Toys for Tots, The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, the Brass City Rescue Alliance, the Branford Compassion Club, The Branford Jazz on the Green Series and many more. For more information on Premier Subaru, visit www.premiersubaru.com. Information on Premier Subaru Middlebury can be found at www.premiersubarumiddlebury.com.

