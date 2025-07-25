StreamSide AI Launches Groundbreaking 'Red Pill Rabbit Hole' Simulation Theory App

Donald Hoffman claims we are not evolved to see reality objectively. Could we be living in a computer simulation?

StreamSide AI announces "Red Pill Rabbit Hole," an interactive, AI-powered app exploring simulation theory, releasing August 4, 2025, on Apple devices.

This app is about actively engaging with complex ideas and pushing the boundaries of what is considered to be objective reality.” — Roger Pingleton

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StreamSide Software , LLC, operating as StreamSide AI , today announced the upcoming release of its innovative new app, “ Red Pill Rabbit Hole .” Designed to explore the compelling idea that we could be living in a computer simulation, the app, which blends ergodic literature with advanced AI chat features, is available now for pre-order for iOS, iPadOS, visionOS, and macOS and will be released August 4, 2025.StreamSide AI's first Artificial Intelligence application offers a unique and immersive experience for anyone curious about the simulation hypothesis. Drawing inspiration from ergodic literature (where the reader's research and interaction enhances the narrative), the app presents a rich collection of cases, including original conjectures and speculative theories on the mechanisms of a simulated reality. Visually captivating artwork enhances the user experience, making the exploration even more compelling."We're incredibly excited to bring ‘Red Pill Rabbit Hole’ to users everywhere,” said Roger Pingleton, President of StreamSide AI. "Our app isn't limited to only reading about this fascinating subject; it's about actively engaging with complex ideas and pushing the boundaries of what is considered to be objective reality. The integration of a private, on-device AI chatbot (with expertise in simulation theory) allows users to navigate and understand the intricate details of this fascinating subject like never before."The app features an intuitive interface which guides users through various labs, scenarios, and arguments supporting simulation theory, encouraging deep thought and personal reflection. With its blend of curated content and AI-powered exploration, StreamSide AI aims to provide a thought-provoking platform for both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers to the concept.Key Features of the Red Pill Rabbit Hole App:• Ergodic Literature Experience: Interactive content whereby user choices influence the exploration of the simulation theory.• AI-Powered Guidance: An intelligent, private AI companion designed to help users navigate complex theories and concepts.• Stunning Art Work and Graphics: Visually captivating graphics which enhance the immersive experience.• Extensive Case Studies: A wide selection of scenarios, evidence, and philosophical arguments.• Original Conjecture & Speculation: Unique insights and theories developed by the app’s creators.• Cross-Platform Availability: Designed for iPhone and iPad with support for Apple Vision Pro and Macintosh.The “Red Pill Rabbit Hole” app is available for pre-order now and will be available for download on the Apple App Store beginning August 4, 2025.About StreamSide AI:StreamSide Software, LLC, doing business as StreamSide AI, is a small, independent software company based in Carmel, Indiana dedicated to developing innovative applications which challenge conventional thinking and explore complex ideas through engaging and interactive experiences.Contact:For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@streamsidesoft.com, (317) 798-9521

Red Pill Rabbit Hole now available for pre-order

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.