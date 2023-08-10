After 3 Years of R&D, StreamSide Software, LLC releases it's next-gen iOS paranormal app
Indy niche app developer reverse-engineers popular, out-of-production digital recorder famous for being able to capture voice messages from the dead.
After 3 years of research and development, we are beyond excited to finally release our innovative EVP recorder iOS app just in time for Halloween.”CARMEL, INDIANA, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- StreamSide Software, LLC, is thrilled to announce the launch of the ER70 EVP Recorder, an innovative new iOS paranormal app specifically suited for capturing Electronic Voice Phenomena (EVPs).
— Roger Pingleton
The ER70 App utilizes the same signal path as a legendary, discontinued physical digital recorder which is prized by paranormal investigators for capturing EVPs. No longer do Investigators need to rely on expensive, aging vintage hardware in the field. The app includes modern updates like a Voice Activated System, a quick record button, built-in geolocation, the ability to easily rename and tag audio files, all of which are presented in a dynamic, beautifully rendered 3D interface; designed by paranormal investigators, for paranormal investigators.
“We are beyond excited to finally release this product just in time for Halloween,” said Roger M. Pingleton, President of StreamSide Software, LLC. “Our team has worked for 3 years in research and development and draws from over 26 years of combined experience in the fields of Fortean and Parapsychology studies to create this first-of-its-kind emulator.”
“This is the product paranormal investigators have longed for: a simple, easy to use, and effective EVP recorder running on the iPhone with the ability to share and tag digital recordings quickly and easily without worry of losing or corrupting files,” said Jill Beitz, Independent Collaborator and Paranormal Investigator.
StreamSide Software, LLC, an indy, niche paranormal app development company, likes to say they've been endorsed by the dead since 2013 and proudly unveils its latest app for iOS designed to facilitate contact with the other side. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the conversion of hardware equipment to iOS software, and reinforces StreamSide Software’s commitment to innovation in the paranormal investigative field using iOS Apps.
StreamSide Software, LLC has a long-standing reputation for excellence in creating iOS Apps for use in paranormal investigation. The company’s previous iOS App, Spirit Story Box, has consistently been ranked in the top 100 paid iOS apps in the entertainment category since its release over 10 years ago.
"The ER70 was truly a labor of love. Jill travelled across the country to capture 360º photos of haunted and scenic locations, which then serve to light a physically rendered 3D model which pays homage to the original device," Pingleton said. "You can see reflections in the glass which change as the phone is rotated. We've even imitated three levels of case wear."
StreamSide insists such attention to detail creates an immersive experience while using the app.
"When we created Spirit Story Box," Pingleton added, "we wanted it to feel like a physical piece of equipment. With the ER70, we've taken that metaphor to a whole new level, even going so far as to create a one-of-a-kind experience when our users first open the app."
The ER70 Digital Recorder is now available for purchase in the Apple App Store for $9.99.
Roger Pingleton
StreamSide Software, LLC
+1 317-340-2080
roger@streamsidesoft.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Introducing the ER70 EVP Recorder iOS App