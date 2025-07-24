McArdle Bridge Traffic Advisory July 28, 2025

McArdle Bridge to Undergo Overnight Repairs Starting July 28

Beginning Monday night, July 28, repair crews will commence work to replace several steel grid deck panels on the movable span of the McArdle Bridge. To ensure public safety and minimize daytime traffic disruption, overnight work will take place from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., Monday through Thursday.

As part of the repair effort:

Chelsea/Northbound traffic will be detoured to the Chelsea Street Bridge during work hours.

Southbound traffic will remain unaffected.

This work is part of a scheduled maintenance project designed to improve the safety and longevity of the bridge. The repairs are expected to last for approximately three weeks, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes during the overnight work period and allow for additional travel time.