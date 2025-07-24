Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,892 in the last 365 days.

McArdle Bridge Traffic Advisory July 28, 2025

McArdle Bridge to Undergo Overnight Repairs Starting July 28

Beginning Monday night, July 28, repair crews will commence work to replace several steel grid deck panels on the movable span of the McArdle Bridge. To ensure public safety and minimize daytime traffic disruption, overnight work will take place from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., Monday through Thursday.

As part of the repair effort:

  • Chelsea/Northbound traffic will be detoured to the Chelsea Street Bridge during work hours.
  • Southbound traffic will remain unaffected.

This work is part of a scheduled maintenance project designed to improve the safety and longevity of the bridge. The repairs are expected to last for approximately three weeks, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes during the overnight work period and allow for additional travel time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

McArdle Bridge Traffic Advisory July 28, 2025

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more