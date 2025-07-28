Formula Fixed Cycling Brings Fast and Viral Racing to the DMV for its Eastern Qualifiers

Formula Fixed has partnered with Chocolate City Criterium for its Eastern Qualifiers, adding additional days of racing, culture and community in the heart of Washington, DC.

Three Days of No-Brakes Racing, Creator Chaos, and Street Culture Take Over Washington, DC This August

We’re here to remix the landscape a bit and grow the sport of cycling.” — James Grady

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Eastern Qualifiers for Formula Fixed ( www.formulafixed.com ), a bold new cycling format at the crossroads of sports, gaming, and entertainment. Inspired by the raw intensity of fixed-gear street racing and the ingenuity of modern reimagined formats like TGL (The Golf League), The Snow League and Unrivaled, is coming to the nation's capital next month. With three jam-packed days of racing, parties, and creator-driven content, DC is about to become the epicenter of American cycling culture.Formula Fixed has partnered with Chocolate City Criterium for these events, adding additional days of racing, culture and community in the heart of Washington, DC.“We’re here to remix the landscape a bit and grow the sport of cycling,” James Grady, Co-Founder of Formula Fixed. “Having an event partner like the Chocolate City Criterium, who understands and embraces the vision for Formula Fixed only adds to both the competitive and spectator experience for what should be a memorable weekend.”The Lineup:Saturday, August 167PM - Kickoff Party – The Dew Drop Inn2801 8th St NE, Washington, DC 20017Fans, creators, and racers will gather at one of D.C.'s most iconic venues to launch the weekend in style. Expect music, drinks, and sneak peeks of what's to come.Sunday, August 17Formula Fixed Crit Race – RFK Stadium2400 East Capitol Street SE, Washington, DC 20003Women’s Race: 4:00 PM | Men’s Race: 4:30 PMHigh-speed strategy meets street culture in this tight, technical course outside RFK Stadium. Riders from across the region will battle for a spot in the Formula Fixed Pro Series in 2026.Monday, August 18Short Track Showdown – K1 Speed, Jessup7:00 PM – 8:30 PM8251 Preston Court, Jessup, MD 20794Where Mario Kart meets cycling! Riders take to the indoor circuit for a format that rewards power, handling, and nerves of steel. Expect lots of action and more than a few crashes.Tickets start at less than $10 and are available now at www.formulafixed.com Why It Matters:Designed for broadcast and built for virality, Formula Fixed combines creator-led storytelling, high-energy events, and a 21st Century aesthetic that’s already turning heads on TikTok and Instagram. With a series of tight, hectic, action-packed races, Formula Fixed is remixing the sport for a new era — and it all starts with qualifiers like this one.Media Access & Interviews:Credentialed media are welcome throughout the weekend. Interview opportunities available with founders James and Clare Grady, top riders, and select creators in attendance.To request access or set up an interview, contact:Jake Duhaimejake@formulafixed.com(617) 285-8087Next Up:After Washington D.C., the Formula Fixed series heads west for the Western Qualifiers in the San Francisco Bay Area from September 13-15. Qualifiers will help Formula Fixed build out their roster of top athletes who will be featured in the inaugural Formula Fixed Pro Series in 2026.About Formula FixedFormula Fixed is the first cycling league engineered for the digital age. With events tailored for streaming, short-form content, and creator integration, Formula Fixed is bringing fixed-gear racing out of the underground and into the spotlight.NO BRAKES. NO MASTERS.WATCH OUR SIZZLE REEL:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11faNt41d5I MEDIA KIT (PHOTOS, VIDEOS, BIOGRAPHIES) https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1D5byAqBEivcsrSiuErYj9aTzUjD_ogmT?usp=drive_link About Formula Fixed:Formula Fixed ( www.formulafixed.com ) is a brakeless, elite race series that exists at the intersection of sports, gaming, and entertainment. We blend the authenticity of fixed-gear culture with immersive fan experiences, delivering a new kind of sport that lives across streets, screens, and stadiums.

Formula Fixed Sizzle Reel

Legal Disclaimer:

