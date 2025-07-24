Ashwin Gane Premieres Raw Visual for 'All Away' Featuring Poo Bear as He Joins Phora’s Texas Takeover Tour

Ashwin Gane Embarks on Texas Takeover Ashwin Gane is set to release Twilight Tales EP and embarks on regional Texas Takeover tour

The rising indie artist gears up for his genre-bending EP Twilight Tales, dropping August 1, blending orchestral trap and alt-R&B storytelling.

Sometimes peace means stepping back and disappearing for a while. This record is about reclaiming that space for yourself—even when the world expects you to always be ‘on.’” — Ashwin Gane

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinematic trap artist Ashwin Gane is taking his mythic sound on the road this summer, joining Phora’s Yours Truly: Texas Takeover Tour while dropping a stripped-down visual for his emotional new single “All Away,” featuring Grammy-winning songwriter Poo Bear and produced by platinum hitmaker SHNDO.The video, self-directed by Gane, is raw and intentionally minimalist, prioritizing emotional honesty over visual gloss to reflect the track’s message of detachment and self-preservation in an always-connected world.“Sometimes peace means stepping back and disappearing for a while,” says Gane. “This record is about reclaiming that space for yourself—even when the world expects you to always be ‘on.’”Watch “All Away” now: https://youtu.be/7sd8-8TBq8Q The single is part of Gane’s upcoming EP Twilight Tales , arriving August 1 on all platforms. The project plays like an anthology of emotional survival—an immersive blend of orchestral trap, alt-R&B, and cinematic storytelling that Gane calls “Mythic Trap.” Pre-save here: https://ffm.to/twilighttales Texas Takeover TourGane will perform All Away and exclusive tracks from the EP as he hits the stage on Phora’s Texas Takeover Tour. Click here to access tickets: https://bnds.us/527ata July 24 – El Paso, TX | Lowbrow PalaceJuly 26 – Houston, TX | Soul'd Out MarketJuly 27 – San Antonio, TX | Paper Tiger (Main Room)July 31 – Austin, TX | Empire Control RoomAug 1 – Oklahoma City, OK | Beam LiveAug 2 – Dallas, TX | Club Dada (Indoor)Following the run, Gane headlines Dream Cruise Detroit (Aug 16–17) and will take the stage later this year at the NFL Chargers Halftime Show (SoFi Stadium) and NBA Clippers Halftime Show (Intuit Dome).ABOUT ASHWIN GANEAshwin Gane is a Detroit-born, Indian-American artist, producer, and creative director shaping a new lane with orchestral trap, alt-R&B influences, and deeply cinematic narratives. With over 6.5 million streams, 5 million+ video views, and viral success—all without a major label—Gane is one of 2025’s most dynamic independent artists.Watch “All Away”: https://youtu.be/7sd8-8TBq8Q Pre-Save EP Twilight Tales: https://ffm.to/twilighttales Follow Ashwin Gane:Instagram: @AshwinGaneWebsite: www.ashwingane.com

Ashwin Gane feat. Poo Bear - All Away (Music Video)

