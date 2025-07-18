Ashwin Gane Emerges as a Cinematic Storyteller with 'Twilight Tales', a Trap Odyssey Beyond Music

Ashwin Gane - Twilight Tales Ashwin Gane's 'Twilight Tales' EP Cover Art Ashwin Gane Twilight Tales music video highlight

Billboard-charting artist fuses orchestral trap with auteur-level storytelling as world-builder—anchored by 6.5M+ streams, viral visuals, and a high-concept EP.

This isn't just an EP. It’s a blueprint for survival in a cold world. Every track is a chapter. Every lyric is a strategy. I made this for those who lead quietly and win loudly.” — Ashwin Gane

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising cinematic trap auteur Ashwin Gane is taking center stage with Twilight Tales—a genre-defying, 8-track anthology arriving August 1 across all platforms. Masterfully garnering over 6.5 million streams, 244K monthly Spotify listeners, and 5 million+ video views as an independent artist, Gane is doubling down on mythic storytelling, orchestral production, and visual world-building. Fans can pre-save the Twilight Tales EP now on all platforms to stream first: https://ffm.to/twilighttales The mind-bending music video for the lead single “Leeches”—a chilling and operatic takedown of betrayal— generated 200,000+ views in just two weeks, signaling Gane’s arrival as a visionary voice in cinematic trap. With unreleased gems like Drowning, All Away, and two conceptual remixes rounding out the project, Twilight Tales is more than music—it’s myth in motion.As he prepares to captivate sold-out crowds across Texas and Oklahoma on Phora’s Yours Truly: Texas Takeover Tour, Ashwin is bringing his deep-toned delivery, haunting soundscapes, and other-worldy visuals to audiences in real time.Texas Takeover + OKC Tour DatesJuly 24 – El Paso, TXJuly 26 – Houston, TXJuly 27 – San Antonio, TXJuly 31 – Austin, TXAugust 1 – Oklahoma City, OKAugust 2 – Dallas, TXThe momentum doesn’t stop there. Ashwin is also headlining his own immersive live experience:Ashwin Gane Presents Dream Cruise (Detroit) – August 16–17, 2025And will take the stage this fall and winter at two of the nation's largest arenas:NFL Chargers Halftime Show – Sept/Oct 2025 (SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles)NBA Clippers Halftime Show – December 2025 (Intuit Dome, Los Angeles)Co-created with Grammy-winning songwriter Poo Bear and R&B disruptor Justin Love, Twilight Tales reimagines SoundCloud-era angst through an orchestral lens—distorted 808s, ghost choirs, and sweeping pianos form the score to a saga of betrayal, self-mastery, and emotional warfare.“This isn’t just an EP,” says Gane. “It’s a blueprint for survival in a cold world. Every track is a chapter. Every lyric is a strategy. I made this for those who lead quietly and win loudly.”The Detroit-born, Indian-American artist has spent 2025 redefining what it means to be independent. Billboard-charting single “Regret It” (#74, Digital Song Sales), performances at the MLB, NBA, LA Fashion Week, and his genre-pushing collaborations have established Ashwin not just as an artist—but as a cultural architect.Twilight Tales EP Tracklist:OutsideTwilightRegret ItHow I FeelWay UpLeechesDrowningAll AwayOutside (Cinematic Remix)Way Up (Remix)ABOUT ASHWIN GANEAshwin Gane is a Detroit-born, Indian-American artist, producer, and creative director reshaping trap through orchestral production, bass-baritone vocals, and mythic storytelling. He is the creator of "Mythic Trap"—a genre fusion of cinematic world-building and street-born resilience. With 6.5M+ total streams, 5M+ video views, and no major label, Ashwin is proving what’s possible when vision meets execution. From his own Dream Cruise event to national halftime shows and major collaborations, Ashwin is building a movement for thinkers, outsiders, and silent power players.Follow: @AshwinGane on all platforms

