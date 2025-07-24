MDC invites families to learn about archery on Aug. 10

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Whether your interest is bow-hunting or recreational target shooting, archery is an activity that can be enjoyed by the entire family.

People can learn more about the fundamentals of archery and how these skills can be enjoyed by people of all ages on Aug. 10 at a free clinic at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. The clinic, “Learning Archery: Family Archery” will be from 4-5:30 p.m. and will include classroom and hands-on shooting opportunities. The event is open to all ages, but it’s designed for families. The Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61.

Topics that will be covered in the course by MDC Assistant Outdoor Education Center Manager Steve Govero will include shooting fundamentals, safety, and equipment maintenance. Archery equipment for the hands-on portion of the workshop will be provided by Dalton Range staff. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208211

People can find out about other upcoming programs at the Andy Dalton Range by calling 417-742-4361. Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.