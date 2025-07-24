Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Applauds Defeat of Bill That Threatened Rights of Injured Texans

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP , a top personal injury law firm based in Houston, is welcoming the recent failure of Senate Bill 30, an aggressive legislative effort that sought to limit compensation for accident victims across Texas. The bill’s collapse before the legislative deadline is a major victory for injured individuals and their families, as well as the attorneys who fight for their rights.Backed by Texans for Lawsuit Reform, Senate Bill 30 was introduced by Senator Charles Schwertner with the goal of restricting the evidence juries can consider when awarding damages and capping compensation based on formulas like 150% of Medicare rates. Although the bill was eventually stripped down to a version requiring only the disclosure of lawyer-healthcare provider referrals and broadening admissible evidence on damages, it ultimately failed to pass, dealing a blow to powerful business interests and preserving key legal protections for personal injury victims.“This is a win for justice! If Senate Bill 30 had passed, it would have placed arbitrary limits on how much juries could award, regardless of the severity of a person’s injury or the long-term impact on their life. The fact that lawmakers didn’t let this bill move forward means that Texans still have a fair shot at holding wrongdoers accountable.” said Jonathan S. Harris, Partner at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP. Advocating for Full and Fair CompensationWith a reputation for fighting back against legislation that harms the injured, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP continues to represent victims in serious and complex cases involving:● Motor vehicle accidents● Workplace and industrial accidents● General Negligence● Commercial and trucking collisions● Life-changing injuries and permanent disability● Maritime accidentsAbout Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP. is a nationally respected personal injury law firm located in Houston, Texas. With over 100 years of combined experience and more than $1 billion recovered for clients, the firm is known for its aggressive representation and deep commitment to justice. Whether a client has been injured on the road, at work, or due to a defective product, the attorneys at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris are prepared to fight for full and fair compensation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.