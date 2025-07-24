NJDOL Issues Stop-Work Order to Aspen Marketplace Corp. of Hoboken for Various Violations

July 24, 2025



TRENTON – Investigators from the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s (NJDOL) Division of Wage and Hour Compliance issued the following stop-work order on July 16, 2025:

Employer: Aspen Marketplace Corp., Hoboken, N.J.

Work Location: 226 Washington St., Hoboken, NJ 07030

Nature of Work: Grocery Store

SWO Category: General Enforcement

Violations: The violations include incomplete records; failure to pay earned sick leave; failure to post earned sick leave; failure to keep earned sick leave records and notification/posting violations; and unpaid wages/late payment. The total amount due is $62,972.42.

Status: A settlement agreement was reached with the employer. The employer breached the settlement agreement and failed to make payments as agreed.

Workers Affected: 9

NJDOL has issued 196 stop-work orders since these powers were expanded in July 2019.

Stop-work orders are initiated by NJDOL to halt work being performed in a manner that exploits workers or is otherwise noncompliant with state laws and regulations. In General Enforcement cases, an assessment is made against a company found to be in violation of Wage and Hour laws and regulations. If the employer fails to contest or pay the assessment within the statutory time period, a stop-work order may be issued after a seven-day notice is served upon the employer. The stop-work order remains in place until the award is paid in full by the employer.

NJDOL continues to monitor locations where stop-work orders have been issued. Workers are to be paid during the time the stop-work order is in effect, for a period of up to 10 days. The stop-work order may be lifted if and when any remaining back wages and penalties have been paid and all related issues have been resolved.

For more information on worker benefits and protections, please visit myworkrights.nj.gov.

Go back to all press releases