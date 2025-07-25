AI Analyst Jeff Kagan offers media comment on Artificial Intelligence news

Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer

Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer following AI, wireless, telecom

Jeff Kagan has been described as the "most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry".” — Dick Martin, former EVP of Public Relations at AT&T

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Kagan offers thought, opinion and commentary to news organizations on how AI will impact 5G, 6G, wireless , telecom and all communications technology.His comment is on AI news and how it is impacting other industries like wireless, telecom and communications.Kagan is a well-known and highly respected Industry Analyst, Columnist, Tech Influencer and host of the “Jeff Kagan Interviews”, a podcast series which interviews CEOs, executives and newsmakers.Kagan has appeared on, and shares comments with every major, national Internet, print, television and radio network as a guest expert.Kagan is also a columnist sharing his thoughts in a variety of news sites including RCRWireless.com, Equities.com, TechNewsWorld.com, Global Analyst (India) and others.He is also host of the “Jeff Kagan Interviews”, a podcast series posted on Twitter (x), LinkedIn and Google.Jeff Kagan has appeared in tens of thousands of news stories over several decades as one of the leading experts in the communications industry.His work focuses on helping customers and prospective customers, investors, workers, the media, regulators and the marketplace in general.Over the decades, Kagan has worked with and advised nearly every major competitor in the communications industry. Some of these include AT&T, Verizon, Comcast Xfinity Mobile, Qualcomm and dozens more, large and small.These include areas like AI, 5G, 6G, wireless, telecom, local, long distance, pay TV, streaming, Wi-Fi, FWA, satellite and all communications technology.He has also advised advertising agencies and PR agencies, helping to bring them up-to-speed on new industry opportunities they are pursuing.Kagan has become one of the best-known, most-trusted and respected Industry Analysts in the AI, wireless, telecom and communications industry.As such he is trusted by companies, their CEOs and CMOs who are clients.Dick Martin, former EVP of Public Relations at AT&T says, “Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry”, in his 2004 book titled; Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars.REPORTERS who want expert, industry opinion and comment for their coverage are invited to contact Jeff Kagan.COMPANY CEOs and CMOs who want to discuss becoming a Kagan client are invited to get in touch.For inquiries or interviews, contact Jeff Kagan the following ways:Email at jeff@jeffKAGAN.comWebsite at www.jeffKAGAN.com See his contributions:Search “Google News” and “Google Search” for “Jeff Kagan”LinkedIn for Jeff Kagan: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ Twitter (x) for Jeff Kagan: https://x.com/jeffkagan Kagan column on RCRWireless.com on https://www.rcrwireless.com/author/jkagan Kagan column on Equities.com on https://www.equities.com/author/jeff-kagan/ Kagan column on TechNewsWorld.com: https://www.technewsworld.com/search-results?keyword=Jeff%20Kagan&orderby=post_date&order=desc About Jeff Kagan:Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer and Keynote Speaker. For four decades, he has analyzed and commented on innovation and market trends in wireless, telecom, 5G/6G, AI, IoT, Quantum Computing, Streaming TV, Telehealth, Electric Vehicles, Smart Cities, and more across both B2B and B2C landscapes.# # #

