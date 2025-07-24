Submit Release
Caribbean flavors thrive in Tacoma through small business grant

The flavors of Trinidad and Tobago continue to spice up Tacoma’s food scene thanks to CRP’s focus on economic development in historically underserved communities.

In 2022, Abby Woods started Trini Plate after moving to Tacoma and missing the tastes of her Caribbean homeland. Through CRP’s Small Business Grant program with WorkForce Central, she recently upgraded her kitchen equipment and farmer’s market booth.

Jamaican jerk chicken, rice and peas with a side of onions
One of Trini Plate’s dishes available in July 2025: Jamaican jerk chicken, rice and peas with a side of onions

“With the new equipment and upgrades, I’ve been able to increase efficiency, production, and reduce burnout — not just for myself but for my team,” Woods said.

This investment represents exactly what CRP’s economic development program aims to achieve. For entrepreneurs like Woods, these targeted investments facilitate growth and preserve cultural heritage.

“I’m thrilled to be able to invest in my people and keep pushing the boundaries of what I can offer my customers,” she added.

Stories like Woods’ show how CRP’s approach works: investments in small businesses to create jobs, build wealth, and enrich neighborhoods with new or expanded services and cultural connections. When we invest in entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds, all of Washington benefits.

This story is part of a series sharing impacts of the Community Reinvestment Project’s (CRP) initial funding from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025.

