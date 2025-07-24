Washington’s Bond Cap annual allocation rises above 1 billion for 2025

The federal government bases each state’s annual Bond Cap allocation on its population. Washington’s population increased to 7,958,100 during 2024, according to the U.S. Census. Thus, our tax-exempt private activity bond authority available for the 2025 calendar year has increased and is now $1,034,563,400.

Initial Allocations by Category Percent allocation Amount of proportion Exempt Facilities 20% $206,912,680 Housing 33.6% $347,613,302 Housing (Local Housing Authorities) 8.4% $86,903,326 Small Issue 25% $258,640,850 Student Loans 5% $51,728,170 Remainder and Redevelopment 8% $82,765,072

The Bond Cap allocation is the total amount of borrowing that qualifying types of private projects are allowed to do each year at less expensive tax-exempt rates under federal law. The lenders (bond purchasers) for these projects are private investors. No governmental funds are involved.

For more information on how the allocation of private activity bond issuing authority works, see the Bond Cap Program’s 2024 Biennial Report (PDF) or contact Program Manager Allan Johnson.