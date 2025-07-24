Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,909 in the last 365 days.

Washington’s Bond Cap annual allocation rises above 1 billion for 2025

The federal government bases each state’s annual Bond Cap allocation on its population. Washington’s population increased to 7,958,100 during 2024, according to the U.S. Census. Thus, our tax-exempt private activity bond authority available for the 2025 calendar year has increased and is now $1,034,563,400.

Initial Allocations by Category Percent allocation Amount of proportion
Exempt Facilities 20% $206,912,680
Housing 33.6% $347,613,302
Housing (Local Housing Authorities) 8.4% $86,903,326
Small Issue 25% $258,640,850
Student Loans 5% $51,728,170
Remainder and Redevelopment 8% $82,765,072

The Bond Cap allocation is the total amount of borrowing that qualifying types of private projects are allowed to do each year at less expensive tax-exempt rates under federal law. The lenders (bond purchasers) for these projects are private investors. No governmental funds are involved.

For more information on how the allocation of private activity bond issuing authority works, see the Bond Cap Program’s 2024 Biennial Report (PDF) or contact Program Manager Allan Johnson.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Washington’s Bond Cap annual allocation rises above 1 billion for 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more