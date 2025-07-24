Secretary of State Tre Hargett Provides Timeline for Seventh Congressional District Special Election
July 24, 2025
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Lee has issued the official Writs of Election for a special election to fill the seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District. Now, Secretary of State Tre Hargett has provided the timeline for this election. This election is needed because of the recent retirement of Rep. Mark Green.
The 7th District includes 14 counties in Middle and West Tennessee.
Here are the key election dates:
- Primary Election (for Democrats and Republicans): October 7, 2025
- General Election: December 2, 2025
Important Dates for Candidates:
- Qualifying Deadline (to turn in paperwork to run): August 12, 2025, at noon
- Deadline to Withdraw from the Race: August 15, 2025, at noon
Petitions can be picked up from a county election office or the State Election Office, but must be submitted to the State Election Office.
Qualifications to Run for U.S. Representative:
To hold the office of U.S. Representative, you must:
- Be at least 25 years old
- Have been a U.S. citizen for at least 7 years
To qualify in a primary election:
- Have been a Tennessee resident for the past 3 years
- Have been a resident in the county represented for one year, immediately preceding the election
Early Voting Dates:
- For the Primary Election: September 17 – October 2, 2025
- For the General Election: November 12 – November 26, 2025
Voter Registration Deadlines:
- To vote in the Primary: Register by September 8, 2025
- To vote in the General Election: Register by November 3, 2025
You can check your registration, update your information, or register to vote at GoVoteTN.gov or by using the free GoVoteTNApp.
Tennessee is proud to be ranked #1 in election integrity for the fourth year in a row. For more information, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections at 1-877-850-4959.
