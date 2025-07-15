Marion County’s David Riley Obtains Administrator of Elections Certification

July 14, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins today recognized Marion County Administrator of Elections David Riley for passing the Administrator of Elections Certification Exam.

“Congratulations to David Riley on earning his state certification,” said Secretary Hargett. “David’s desire to complete this requirement and meet the highest of standards is the latest example as to why Tennessee remains number one in the nation in election integrity. David’s achievement will be incredibly beneficial in the administration of future elections in Marion County."

Administered by the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections in Nashville, this exam is held at least once annually. This rigorous written assessment comprises questions based on statutory requirements, covering topics that include voter registration and Election Day guidelines.

“David’s successful completion of this exam prepares him well to serve voters in his community,” said Goins. “I appreciate David’s service, desire, and continued commitment to ensuring elections in Marion County remain secure and trustworthy.”

Before taking the certification exam, election administrators must complete a training process covering 40 different topics related to election law. By passing the exam, these election administrators demonstrate they have the knowledge and training to successfully administer election laws in their respective communities.

“Having proudly participated in Tennessee’s electoral process during my previous service on the Marion County Election Commission, I am now excited to join Deputy Administrator of Elections Tina Wirstrom and Debbie Keahey on the full-time staff,” said Riley. “I greatly appreciate the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections for their long-suffering in helping me prepare for this exam; I look forward to expanding on the good work of my predecessors in building on our benchmark criteria of integrity, accuracy, and efficiency.”

