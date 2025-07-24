OSCE and the Commission of Human Rights under the President of Kazakhstan strengthen Legal Culture in Urban and Rural Areas of Kazakhstan

In 2025, the OSCE Programme Office in Astana completed a series of three-day training seminars in four regions of Kazakhstan, respectively, in co-operation with the Commission of Human Rights under the President of Kazakhstan, the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) and the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA). The aim of the events was to raise awareness among representatives of local authorities, law enforcement, social services, civil society, small and medium-sized businesses, and academia about national and international mechanisms for the protection of human rights in both regional centres and rural areas of Kazakhstan.

For over ten years, the Office, together with the Commission, represented by Tastemir Abishev, Deputy Chair of the Commission, supports this initiative. It focuses on the protection of the rights of women and children, support for victims of domestic violence and human trafficking, relevant changes in labour legislation, and the prevention of labour and social conflicts.

This year, a total of 871 participants (405 women and 466 men) took part in the seminars held in Almaty (Nauryzbay district, Almaty Academy of the Ministry of Interior), Zhambyl Region (Taraz city, Sarykemer village, Bauyrzhan Momyshuly village), Kostanay Region (Kostanay city, Rudny city, Auliekol village), and Aktobe Region (Aktobe city, Kobda village, and Aktobe Law Institute of the Ministry of Interior).

According to the Helsinki Final Act, the participating States “confirm the right of the individual to know and act upon his rights and duties” in the field of human rights and fundamental freedoms. These regional seminars raise awareness about the fundamental freedoms of every person. Yuri Fenopetov, Acting Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, who visited three of the regions, emphasized: “A key focus of our work is on vulnerable groups: women, children, migrants, stateless persons, and persons with disabilities. These groups require special protection, and ensuring their rights must remain a priority in state policy and the work of human rights institutions.”