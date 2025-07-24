CBP officers seize more than $803K in methamphetamine at Donna International Bridge
DONNA, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Progreso/Donna Port of Entry this week seized alleged methamphetamine that totaled more than $803,000 in street value in a single enforcement action.
“As summer travel traffic remains steady, our frontline CBP officers continued to apply their vigilance, experience and technology, resulting in this significant methamphetamine interception,” said Port Director Michael Martinez, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry. “Seizures like these exemplify our border security mission and prevent this poison from reaching U.S. streets.”
The seizure occurred on July 22, at the Donna International Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 26-year-old male Mexican citizen driving a 2008 Saturn Vue for secondary inspection. During the examination, which included the use of CBP canines and a nonintrusive inspection system, CBP officers discovered 84 packages containing a total of 89.90 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden within the vehicle.
The narcotics have a street value of $803,692.
CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.
