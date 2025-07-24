Councilmember Evan Glass to Hold Press Conference on Bicycle Safety Legislation
MARYLAND, July 24 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 24, 2025
From the Office of Councilmember Evan Glass
Proposed legislation would prohibit standing, stopping or parking in bikeways
Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass will hold a press conference to announce the introduction of legislation that will enhance safety for cyclists and keep designated bikeways clear and accessible for users. The bill would prohibit the standing, stopping or parking of vehicles in bikeways.
There have been 59 cyclist-involved crashes and one fatality in Montgomery County through June 2025. The legislation reinforces the County’s Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic fatalities and aligns with existing practices in jurisdictions like the City of Rockville, Howard County and Washington, D.C., which already prohibit parking in bike lanes.
Who: Councilmember Evan Glass, Washington Area Bicyclist Association, Action Committee for Transit and safe streets advocates
What: Press conference about bike safety bill
When: Monday, July 28 at 11:30 a.m.
Where: Woodglen Drive between Edson and Nicholson Lanes in North Bethesda (across from the Whole Foods Market located at 11355 Woodglen Dr., Rockville, MD 20852). (Rain location: Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850).
Members of the media must RSVP by Monday, July 28 at 9 a.m. by emailing [email protected].
Media Contact: Hannah Wilcove 240-468-7457
