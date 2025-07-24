Montgomery County Council Seeks Applicants for the Human Trafficking Prevention Committee

MARYLAND, July 24 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 24, 2025

The deadline for applying is Monday, Aug. 25, at 5 p.m.

The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to serve as the County Council’s designee on the Human Trafficking Prevention Committee. This term began on Nov. 1, 2023, and expires on Oct. 31, 2026. The selected applicant will serve the remainder of the unexpired term. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2025.

Established in 2017, the committee must have 17 voting members and up to 10 nonvoting ex officio members. At least nine voting members must reside in or be employed by the County at the time of appointment. Each voting member serving a three-year term should be associated with an organization involved in addressing some aspect of human trafficking or have a direct interest in an issue related to human trafficking. A voting member must not serve more than two consecutive full terms and must not engage in any advocacy activity at the state or federal levels unless that activity is approved by the Office of Intergovernmental Relations. A member appointed to fill a vacancy serves the remainder of the unexpired term. Members continue in their role until their successor is appointed. The committee must elect a voting member as chair and vice chair and may elect other officers annually.

Members do not receive compensation for their services but may be eligible for mileage reimbursement and dependent care costs at rates established by the County. The committee must meet as often as required to perform its duties, at least six times each year.

Members of the committee should reflect the diversity of Montgomery County, including a range of races, ethnicities, places of origin, socioeconomic status, age, sex — including on the basis of gender identity or orientation, religion, religious creed, disability, or other characteristics, and geographic location, with emphasis on those who are disproportionately impacted by inequities.

Cover letter expressing interest, and a resume (no more than four pages in length) listing professional and civic experience, home address, telephone number, and email address should be sent via email to [email protected] addressed to Council President Stewart, or sent via mail to Council President Stewart, County Council Office, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20850. Letters of application must be received by 5 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2025. It is the Council’s policy not to consider applications received after the deadline. After the closing date, Councilmembers will review the applications and select candidates to interview.

Council staff may request a redacted resume or bio as part of the information shared with the public. The interviews and appointment process are open to the public and will be televised, streamed live and available on YouTube and Facebook.

