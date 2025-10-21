Montgomery County Council President Stewart to be Joined by WorkSource Montgomery Executive Director Featherstone on Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. 

MARYLAND, October 21 - For Immediate Release: Monday, October 20, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 20, 2025—On Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart will hold a briefing to discuss Council and County matters. She will be joined by Anthony Featherstone, executive director at WorkSource Montgomery to discuss the services being provided to County residents searching to expand or start a new career, including the resources available at the Mobilize Montgomery Federal Workforce Career Center (FWCC).

To highlight additional efforts the Council is taking to help federal workers, she will discuss the Council’s introduction of supplemental funding to provide the County’s Office of Human Resources what it needs to successfully implement the hiring preference for displaced federal workers looking for employment with Montgomery County Government, following the passage of Expedited Bill 10-25, led by Council Vice President Will Jawando and co-sponsored by Stewart and other Council colleagues. Stewart will also discuss Expedited Bill 27-25 - Community Choice Aggregation – which she is leading, and which the Council will vote on that afternoon.

The Council president’s briefing is open to the public and will be held in the Potomac River Conference Room located on the sixth floor of the Council Office Building at 100 Maryland Ave. in Rockville (directions). The Council president's briefing will be recorded and posted on the Council’s Facebook (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil) and YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD) pages following the meeting.