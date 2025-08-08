ColoringBook.com expands assortment with characters from PBS KIDS® Series
Coming soon the Milo© coloring book, a PBS KIDS series character.Upon final art approval by licensor.
Retail display of Wild Kratts and Dinosaur Train coloring books; PBS KIDS series characters. 24 books.
The new products by St. Louis-based Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., are designed for entertainment, merchandising markets, educational venues, and consumers.
ColoringBook.com, a property of Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., a publishing house, announced the exciting expansion of the company's product line this month. The company currently produces a variety of its own books and coloring products. Other PBS KIDS Character Series products feature Arthur™, Dinosaur Train™, Elinor Wonders Why™, Odd Squad™, The Berenstain Bears®, Wild Kratts®, Lyla in the Loop™, Alma’s Way, Cyberchase™, Sid the Science Kid™, and WordWorld©. All products are manufactured for entertainment and merchandising markets, educational venues, and consumers.
Included is a line of products designed for marketing purposes for PBS member stations nationwide, with direct access on the company's website at https://ColoringBook.com. There are a variety of coloring products with prices ranging from $0.87 to $19.93. The new product lines are available in sizes ranging from 5.5" x 8.5" to 12" x 18", printed on high-quality paper, with bright cardstock covers and varying page counts and binding options. They are available now.
With continued investment in new product development, the Really Big Coloring Books company brings forth products that meet the ever-demanding needs of American coloring product consumers. "We are thrilled to introduce new Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum™©, Let's Go Luna™©, Super WHY!©, and Milo© products to children and families everywhere. Our company is recognized for its inclusiveness, diversity, and broad range of topics. Our primary focus is to provide wholesome educational family fun products for any person at any age who loves to color, read, relax, and learn," said company founder and publisher, N. Wayne Bell.
To find out more, visit: https://ColoringBook.com.
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum © XR 1 Productions, Inc. Owned or licensed by 9 Story Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Let’s Go Luna © LATW Productions Inc. © and TM 9 Story Media Group Inc. All rights reserved.
Super WHY! © 9 Story Media Group. TM Out of the Blue Enterprises LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Milo © 2021-2025 Fourth Wall /Planeta Junior. All Rights Reserved.
PBS KIDS® is a trademark of the Public Broadcasting Service, used with permission.
Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
+1 314-695-5757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.