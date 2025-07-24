Secretary of State Wes Allen Concludes Board of Registrar Summer Trainings

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, with the assistance of the Elections Division, hosted eight multi-day training sessions for Alabama’s Boards of Registrars. These training sessions, which concluded yesterday, were designed and conducted by Secretary Allen and his team, and further represent his commitment to election integrity and security.

“I believe these hands-on training sessions are critical to prepare for the 2026 election cycle. They featured interactive computer training in a lab setting from Alabama’s statewide voter registration and election management team where Registrars honed their skills and proficiencies,” Allen explained.

Alabama’s Boards of Registrars are solely responsible for the registration and removal of registered voters in each county. They conduct regular voter file maintenance in accordance with state and federal law and directives from the Secretary of State.

“The work of Alabama’s Boards of Registrars is essential to the administration of fair, secure, and transparent elections. Thank you to each and every Registrar for your attendance at this summer’s trainings and for your dedicated service to your county and the State of Alabama,” Allen said.

Secretary Allen thanks his Elections Division team, including Director of Elections Jeff Elrod and Supervisor of Voter Registration Candace Payne, for their hard work preparing and conducting these trainings.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

###

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s official photograph: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inline-images/AllenBioHighRes.jpg