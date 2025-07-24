Wichita Family Scammed Out of $28,000 Gets Surprise Help from Local Roofing Company

Keeter Roofing & Remodeling steps in to repair roof and siding for free, earning community praise and local news recognition

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a devastating contractor scam left the Shellhammer family of Wichita out $28,000 and with a damaged, unfinished home, Keeter Roofing & Remodeling stepped up—restoring the family’s roof and siding completely free of charge.The Shellhammers hired a contractor in April 2023 to replace their roof and siding. A year later, the work was still unfinished and their money was gone. The family’s story aired on KAKE News, highlighting the emotional and financial toll the situation had taken on them. That’s when Daryn Keeter, owner of Keeter Roofing & Remodeling, decided to act.“When I saw what happened to the Shellhammers, I knew we had to help,” said Keeter. “No family should have to go through that kind of stress and loss—especially when they trusted someone to care for their home.”“They saved the day”Keeter Roofing & Remodeling not only completed the work at no cost, but also provided the Shellhammer family with the peace of mind and quality craftsmanship they had originally hoped for. KAKE News captured the moment and aired a feature on Keeter’s generous act, which quickly resonated with viewers across Wichita.A Local Company with Heart—and HustleKeeter Roofing & Remodeling is known not just for expert roofing, siding, and gutter services, but for the kind of customer service that’s hard to find in the industry. Since launching in 2019, the team has completed more than 4,800 projects, with a reputation for integrity, transparency, and doing right by their clients—especially when it matters most.“We don’t just build roofs—we build relationships,” said Keeter. “We believe every homeowner deserves to feel safe, heard, and respected. That’s why we stand behind our work and always make things right, no matter what.”This commitment extends beyond individual projects. The company is deeply invested in the Wichita community, contributing regularly to local sports teams, youth programs, and charitable causes. Whether it’s volunteering labor or sponsoring events, Keeter Roofing is all about showing up where it counts.What Sets Keeter ApartTrust over tricks: No gimmicks. Just honest work, clear communication, and follow-through.Client-first approach: The team encourages homeowners to ask questions and stay informed throughout their home improvement journey.Accountability that matters: If something goes wrong, they fix it—no excuses, no runaround.Community-driven: Regular donations and volunteer work are baked into the company’s mission.Need a roofing contractor you can actually count on?If you’re tired of worrying about who to trust with your home, Keeter Roofing & Remodeling is ready to show you what dependable, honest service looks like. From roofing to full exterior remodels, their team offers high-quality work that protects your home—and your peace of mind.Visit https://keeterroofingremodeling.com/contact-us/ to schedule a free consultation or call 316-201-4098 to speak directly with the team.

