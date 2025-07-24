Keeping Life More Affordable Through the Active Families Benefit

CANADA, July 24 - Released on July 24, 2025

Saskatchewan families with children and youth participating in sports, culture, and recreation can access the Active Families Benefit, a tax credit that helps keep these activities more affordable.

Starting in 2025, the refundable tax benefit has been doubled to $300 per child, or $400 per child, who are eligible for the federal Child Disability Tax Credit. In addition, the benefit is now available to families with a gross family income of $120,000 or less.

“One of the best ways to ensure strong and healthy families in our province is to have children and youth involved in sport, recreation and cultural activities,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. “Fulfilling our commitment to doubling the Active Families Benefit means that more than 69,000 or 56 per cent of all families with children will be eligible in our province, ensuring that the families who need it most can access it.”

Parents who enroll their children in sport, culture and recreation activities in the 2025 calendar year are reminded to keep their receipts so they may claim the benefit when they file their taxes for 2025.

Many communities offer affordable and accessible activities for children and youth through local recreation facilities and community organizations.

"Programs like the Active Families Benefit make a real difference for families in Moose Jaw," City of Moose Jaw Mayor James Murdock said. "By helping reduce the cost of sports, recreation, and cultural activities, we are not only supporting affordability we are investing in the health, development, and wellbeing of our children."

The following are eligible for the Active Family Benefit:

Sporting activities: that provide exposure, training, or participation in any field of sport in an organized and competitive environment that requires strategy, physical training and mental preparation.

Recreational activities: that provide exposure, training, or participation in any field of recreation designed to refresh, provide satisfaction, entertain, and provide physical or mental benefits.



Cultural activities: that provide exposure, training, or participation in the field of arts, heritage or multiculturalism.



For more information on the Active Families Benefit visit the frequently asked questions at:

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/parks-culture-heritage-and-sport/sport-and-recreation/programs-and-supports/active-families-benefit.

