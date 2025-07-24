Innovation Saskatchewan Issues Request for Proposal for West Galleria Redevelopment Project to Advance Research Strategy Priority Sectors

CANADA, July 24 - Released on July 24, 2025

Innovation Saskatchewan has released a Request for Proposal (RFP) to support the construction of the West Galleria Redevelopment project at its Research and Technology (R+T) Park in Saskatoon.

The project will transform the west wing of the Galleria building into a purpose-built space for scaling companies in priority sectors identified in Saskatchewan's Research Strategy agriculture, life sciences, energy and mining and critical minerals. It aims to accelerate commercialization, strengthen the innovation pipeline and support companies on the path to manufacturing.

"Saskatchewan is an established hub for innovation," Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Warren Kaeding said. "We are building on the strengths and opportunities to support our priority sectors' needs to scale and succeed. This project is about investing in spaces that help Saskatchewan companies scale, collaborate and drive economic growth."

Scaling companies in these sectors often face longer development timelines and more complex growth challenges compared to other early-stage, innovating companies due to the physical infrastructure required for testing, validation and production. These factors can slow innovation and deter investment.

By identifying specialized space and shared infrastructure, Innovation Saskatchewan aims to help close this gap, reduce risk for scaling companies and help innovators focus on delivering global solutions.

"We are adapting our R+T Parks to meet the unique and evolving needs of the ecosystem," Innovation Saskatchewan CEO Kari Harvey said. "This redevelopment aligns with Saskatchewan's Research Strategy and will create the infrastructure needed to elevate our province's leadership in research and technological innovation."

The West Galleria Redevelopment project was a key initiative of the agency's 2024-25 Budget and directly supports Saskatchewan's 2030 Growth Plan goal to triple the growth of the tech sector.

The project will leverage approximately 44,000 square feet of space and is anticipated to accommodate five to eight scaling companies and will include specialized facilities like a shared laboratory and pilot plant that are critical but largely inaccessible to priority sector companies at this growth stage.

The RFP outlines details relating to criteria, process, timelines and other relevant information, and can be found at www.sasktenders.ca.

The submission deadline is Aug. 21, 2025 at 2 p.m.

