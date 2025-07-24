Saskatchewan Sees Steady Growth in Retail Trade

CANADA, July 24 - Released on July 24, 2025

The Province Ranks Second for Retail Trade Growth in May 2025

Today, Statistics Canada shows Saskatchewan's retail trade remains strong with a 6.4 per cent increase year-over-year in May 2025 over May 2024 (seasonally adjusted). This places the province above the national average of 4.9 per cent and tied for second amongst the provinces.

"The continued growth in our retail sector reflects our province's strong economy and is leading to more jobs and opportunities for Saskatchewan people," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "When the province's economy is strong, our residents get better access to the programs and services they need."

The total value of Saskatchewan's retail trade reached $2.3 billion in May 2025.

The Monthly Retail Trade Survey compiles data on sales, including e-commerce sales, and the amount of retail locations by province, territory and selected census metropolitan areas from a sample of retailers.

Retail sales is a measure of total receipts at stores, or establishments, that sell goods and services to final consumers.

Statistics Canada's latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's real GDP at basic prices reached an all-time high of $80.5 billion in 2024, increasing by $2.6 billion, or 3.4 per cent. This places Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth and above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for investors and outlines why Saskatchewan continues to be the best place to do business in Canada.

For more information, visit: InvestSK.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: