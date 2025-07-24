B&C Announces Release of Final Three Courses Completing the FIFRA Tutor® Online, On-Demand Training Curriculum

B&C's FIFRA Tutor Training Program

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C) is pleased to announce that all 19 courses in the FIFRA Tutor® curriculum are now available and open for enrollment. FIFRA Tutor is presented by members of B&C’s renowned Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) practice group to provide expert, efficient, and essential FIFRA training. Courses can be completed at the learner’s own pace, and enrollment is valid for one full year. Registrants receive detailed handout materials, including copies of all presentations and relevant materials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which are theirs to keep.For a limited time, B&C is pleased to offer the complete course bundle, including all 19 courses in the series, for a reduced price of $2,000. This discount is available through August 30, 2025, by using the discount code FIFRA2000 at checkout To enroll, view free previews of courses, and see more details on each course, visit www.FIFRAtutor.com The full FIFRA Tutor Curriculum includes:ONE-HOUR SESSIONSF101 – FIFRA OverviewF102 – Import and Export of PesticidesF103 – Managing Effectively Confidential and Proprietary Business InformationF104 – Reporting and Recordkeeping RequirementsF105 – Due Diligence and Transferring FIFRA Registrations and/or DataF106 – State RequirementsF107 – Inert IngredientsF108 – Pest Control DevicesF109 – Defining Tolerances and Their RegulationF110 – Adverse Effects Reporting RequirementsTWO-HOUR SESSIONSF201 – Understanding FIFRA-Regulated ProductsF202 – FIFRA Registration Strategy and ProcessF203 – Building a Registration ApplicationF204 – FIFRA Data Production Requirements and Regulatory Risk AssessmentF205 – Developing the Pesticide LabelF206 – Antimicrobial PesticidesF207 – Defining Biopesticides and Their RegulationF208 – Data Citation, Data Compensation, and Data SharingF209 – FIFRA Inspections and EnforcementThe courses were developed by members of B&C’s FIFRA practice group , which includes an extensive scientific staff and a robust and highly experienced team of lawyers and non-lawyer professionals extremely well versed in all aspects of FIFRA law, registration, reregistration, compliance, and defense.FIFRA Tutor online courses are offered at $100 for one-hour modules and $200 for two-hour modules. Course bundles are available at a reduced cost per course. Enrollment and payment are handled on the online training platform. Volume discounts and invoice billing are available for companies wishing to purchase courses for multiple employees.Contact Emily Scherer, escherer@lawbc.com, for more information on volume discounts or general questions regarding FIFRA Tutor.

