Ram and Pinnacle Break Ground on New Luxury Residential Tower Adjacent to Brightline Aventura Station

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ram Realty Advisors (“Ram”) and Pinnacle Communities (“Pinnacle”) today announced the groundbreaking of a new 16-story luxury apartment tower located in Aventura, FL. The project will feature 334 residences and four levels of structured parking, and the first units are expected to deliver in mid-2027.This residential community will be located just steps from the Aventura Brightline Station and less than a quarter mile from the 2.7 million sq. ft. Aventura Mall, which includes luxury boutiques, indoor and outdoor dining options, a world-class art collection, and a lively farmers market. The new community will also offer exceptional regional connectivity, with direct express train access to both Downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale in approximately 15 minutes and convenient proximity to I-95. Located in a highly desirable and affluent area of Miami-Dade County, the community is surrounded by top-rated schools, medical centers, and major employment hubs.Designed as a luxury alternative to for-sale condominiums, the project will offer expansive floorplans with floor-to-ceiling glass in each living room and modern-coastal inspired finishes. Select units will feature oversized private terraces and ceilings up to 14 feet. Interior details include open-concept kitchens with quartz countertops, large islands, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, front-loading washers and dryers and spa-inspired bathrooms with frameless glass showers and modern tilework. All units will have hard surface flooring throughout living areas and bedrooms, with tile in bathrooms.The robust amenity offering is curated for an elevated urban lifestyle. Highlights include a fifth-floor pool deck, a spacious clubroom with private dining area, a golf simulator, a 24/7 resident market and a wellness-focused fitness center with indoor/outdoor training zones and a kids' activity room. Residents will also enjoy a spa featuring cold plunges and a sauna, as well as creative and social spaces including a maker studio, a music room, coworking lounge, podcast studio and private rentable offices. A private outdoor park for residents will offer a dog walk, playground, grilling and dining spaces, communal seating and a pickleball court — a rare feature in the Aventura multifamily market.“Ram is proud to bring a truly differentiated rental offering to the Aventura market,” said Michael Trimble, Senior Director of Development at Ram. “We believe the in-unit finishes and amenity package are unmatched in the submarket. This project will redefine the standard for rental living in Aventura.”"This project brings together location, luxury, and lifestyle in a way that is truly unique for this area,” said David Deutch, Co-Founder at Pinnacle. “With its proximity to Brightline and Aventura’s key destinations, this development offers a rare opportunity to blend connectivity with elevated design and we are thrilled to begin construction after a meticulous planning process."General contracting will be led by Kaufman Lynn Construction. The project design team includes industry experts Baker Barrios, NC Studio, Ford Engineering, McNamara Salvia and Wilson & Girgenti.ABOUT RAMRam Realty Advisors LLC acquires and develops retail, multifamily, and mixed-use properties in select high-growth markets throughout the Southeast. The investments are capitalized by Ram-sponsored discretionary private equity funds and institutional co-investment vehicles. Since 1996, Ram has deployed in excess of $5 billion of capital. Ram and its predecessor entities were founded in 1978. The company is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and has offices in Tampa, Florida; Charlotte and Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee. www.ramrealestate.com ABOUT PINNACLEMiami-based Pinnacle is a full-service real estate development and construction company with over a century of collective experience in designing and operating high-quality multi-family communities in Florida. Pinnacle has delivered more than 11,000 multifamily units – spanning affordable, workforce, and market-rate housing – consistently setting the standard for best-in-class residential living. The company’s Art in Public Places program reflects its dedication to creating vibrant, welcoming communities through innovative design and artistic collaboration. To learn more visit: https://www.pinnaclehousing.com/ Media Contact for the ProjectJennifer ClarinBoardroomPRjclarin@boardroompr.com(954) 816-4093

