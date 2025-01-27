Ram Realty Advisors Announces New Residential Community in Tampa’s Citrus Park

Aerial Rendering of Ram's Citrus Park Project

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An affiliate of Ram Realty Advisors has closed on property for the development of a new residential community in Tampa’s Citrus Park neighborhood. This transformative project, set to break ground immediately, will introduce 312 thoughtfully designed apartment homes ranging from studio to three-bedroom layouts, with sizes spanning 582 to 1,314 square feet. The first phase of the project is scheduled to be delivered in summer 2026.Ram’s first Tampa-area development will feature five buildings set on a picturesque 23-acre site, offering stunning wetland views to the north and south. Positioned near Citrus Park Town Center, residents will have easy access to a variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. The community is also ideal for commuters, with convenient access to the Veterans Expressway, which connects to all of Tampa’s major employment centers including Westshore, Downtown Tampa, and St. Petersburg. In addition to easy travel, our outdoor enthusiast residents will appreciate direct access to the Upper Tampa Bay Trail for walking, running, and biking.The community will be National Green Building Standard Certified and will offer a wide range of amenities, including a resort-style pool, pickleball court, dog park, pet spa, and grilling and dining areas. Interior features will include community and private workspaces, an entertainment room, a fitness center, a package room, and a bike storage and repair station, ensuring residents have everything they need for a convenient and enjoyable living experience." We are excited to deliver a new apartment community to Tampa's Citrus Park. This vibrant neighborhood is long overdue for new apartment homes with updated amenities and this project will bring a fresh look to the area,” said Travis Williams of Ram Realty Advisors.This new community is designed to integrate into the surrounding area while providing a vibrant, fresh, and aspirational living experience. Ram Realty Advisors is committed to making this development a cornerstone of the Citrus Park neighborhood, blending modern living with a nod to the area’s adventurous spirit.Leading the design and construction of this project is an exceptional team of industry experts, including Dynamik Design, BB+M Architecture & Interiors, Bohler Engineering, Innovations Design Group, and Walker and Company.ABOUT RAMRam Realty Advisors LLC acquires and develops retail, multifamily, and mixed-use properties in select high-growth markets throughout the Southeast. The investments are capitalized by Ram-sponsored discretionary private equity funds and institutional co-investment vehicles. Since 1996, Ram has deployed in excess of $4.8 billion of capital. Ram and its predecessor entities were founded in 1978. The company is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and has offices in Tampa, Florida; Charlotte and Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee. www.ramrealestate.com

