CoverWell and Fluid Partner to Launch the First Turnkey Solution for Health, Aesthetic & Dental Practices

This partnership is the first patient management platform that handles everything from retention to payment processing -- increasing profits at no extra cost.” — CoverWell Co-Founder & CEO, Patrick Tighe

NORTH PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoverWell, the industry leader in patient-funded protection plans, has partnered with Fluid Patient Management Solutions to unveil the first all-in-one patient management platform for health, aesthetic and dental practices that handles everything from retention to payment processing.

This game-changing platform is designed to solve the biggest operational headaches these businesses typically experience and the number one cause of revenue loss. Most practices rely on separate tools for scheduling, payments, communication, and compliance—creating chaos that leads to staff burnout, errors, and lost revenue. In fact, fragmented systems can cost the average aesthetic and wellness practices up to 30% in potential revenue each year.

The new Fluid/CoverWell partnership changes that.

"The new partnership between CoverWell and Fluid offers the first all-in-one patient management platform that increases profit per transaction with no added cost," explains CoverWell Co-Founder & CEO, Patrick Tighe.

The platform merges five powerful tools into one seamless solution:

● Timewise EMR – Automate scheduling, reminders, and patient journeys.

● FLUID Med-Token – Encrypted, HIPAA-compliant payment gateway.

● CoverWell Warranty – Patient-funded warranty protection up to $125K per treatment/procedure performed and/or product sold.

● LUXEO Concierge – Hospitality-trained remote team that handles patient communication.

● Dispute Handling & Risk Mitigation – With brand protection built in.

The system is fully activated by the CoverWell Warranty, a small 6.9% add-on paid by the patient, which also returns up to 3% net profit per transaction back to the practice.

Fluid was designed to eliminate the time-sucking inefficiencies that plague modern practices. By integrating all key systems into one platform, it removes the need for multiple logins, duplicate training, and manual follow-up—without disrupting your current workflow.

Practices report up to:

● $250K+ in additional profit annually

● 30K in reduced credit card processing fees

● 37% increase in revenue

● Streamlined operations and reduced staff workload

And it’s completely scalable—whether you’re a solo operator or a multi-location brand. No Cost. No Catch. No Headaches.

Fluid’s model is simple: the platform is funded through the patient-activated CoverWell Warranty—meaning zero out-of-pocket cost to your practice. In return, you get a smarter, safer, more profitable operation.

Setup is easy, too. The Fluid team offers white-glove onboarding, custom demo sessions, and full integration planning—so you don’t lift a finger.

See It in Action: As an alternative to losing money to disjointed systems and operational chaos, practices are invited to book a free demo and discover how this first-of-its-kind partnership is transforming patient management into a profit engine.

About CoverWell

CoverWell is the leading provider of patient-funded post-procedure protection plans, giving practices and patients peace of mind through built-in legal and brand risk mitigation. https://coverwell.co/

About Fluid

Fluid Patient Management Solutions is the only all-in-one platform designed specifically for the aesthetic, health, and wellness industry. Built to eliminate operational complexity, Fluid simplifies the patient experience while boosting practice profitability. fluidguestsolutions.com

