2025 Luxury Handbag Trends Available in 100% Earth-Friendly, Plant-Forward Leather Handcrafted in Portugal by Corc Yoga

Corc yoga's array of plant-based leather, luxury handbags, all handcrafted in Portugal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashion websites are touting the handbag trends for 2025, including: Moon Shaped, the Clutch, Overstuffed, and Slouchy. Corc Yoga has gorgeous, easy-to-care-for, 100% sustainable options handcrafted in Portugal in each of those styles. As an added bonus, these cork and natural fiber bags are water-repellent, hypoallergenic, naturally antimicrobial, lightweight, and versatile. Ideal for holiday gifting or any season of the year:

• Moon Shaped: The Geometric Bag in Midnight Sky -- It’s once in a blue moon that you’ll find this kind of natural treasure. Handmade in Portugal by local artisans with 100% cork and natural blue dye, this stunning angular bag makes outings simple, accessible, and sustainable. This must-have bag has an internal pocket perfect for a phone, wallet, or keys and it seals securely with an inside button.

• The Cork Clutch -- A compact and cute space for all your daily essentials with a zippered closure and soft wrist strap, perfect for hands-free carry. Made from 100% sustainable cork, this mini purse is convenience on the go, ideal from the yoga studio to a night out.

• Overstuffed: Lisboa Tote Bag -- Like the city it was named for, the Lisboa bag is roomy and versatile. Made from 100% natural cork and accented with a gold chain and short wide shoulder straps, this style can be carried as a hand or shoulder bag. The design features a zipper pocket on the outside and two zippers on the inside with plenty of room to fill with your necessary treasures.

• Slouchy: Classic White Tote Bag -- Styled with internal and external zipper pockets perfect for a phone, wallet, or key, this stain-resistant, eco-friendly bag makes your everyday errands sustainable and stylish. Dimensions: 13 x 13

“According to Statistica, Americans spend around $11 billion annually on purses,” explains Corc Yoga Founder, Christine Moghadam. “The average woman has 13 handbags and buys three a year. We are inviting them to make at least one of those purchases an earth-friendly bag made from plant-forward leather like Portuguese cork.”

To view all of Corc’s purses, backpacks and products and prices, visit: corcyoga.com

About Corc Yoga: Corc Yoga’s 100% non-toxic, sustainable, antimicrobial and hypoallergenic products are made with renewable, and biodegradable cork. According to the World Wildlife Fund, Portuguese cork forests remove 14 million tons of carbon from the atmosphere each year and they are biodiversity hotspots, essential to the protection of some of the world’s key plant and animal species.

The outer layer of cork is harvested every 9 to 12 years, contributing to the life and longevity of the tree. Naturally resistant to dust and bacteria, cork is ideal for those who suffer from allergies and asthma.

Minority and female-owned Corc Yoga works with family-owned cork producers and artisans in Portugal to create their renewable, all-natural mats, blocks, backpacks, massage balls, purses, and even dog mats. Together they made a commitment to follow the principles of sustainable practices, fair wages, zero waste, and giving back.

