Modern Heart and Vascular Launches Modern Ankle and Foot to Serve the Community

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Heart and Vascular is proud to announce the launch of Modern Ankle and Foot , offering specialized foot-and-ankle care in Humble, The Woodlands, Texas Medical Center, and Huntsville. This clinic expands access to high-quality podiatric care for patients of all ages, emphasizing both prevention and treatment to support long-term mobility and wellness.Modern Ankle and Foot features the expertise of Dr. Ava Washko, DPM, a podiatric surgery specialist with over 10 years of experience. She is devoted to patient-centered care, focusing on finding and treating the root causes of foot and ankle conditions to encourage faster healing and durable outcomes.“Prevention is at the core of everything we do, and podiatric care plays a key role in that. With the addition of Modern Ankle and Foot, we can help patients take proactive steps to maintain mobility and avoid long-term problems.”- Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, MD, Cardiologist, Modern Heart and VascularModern Ankle and Foot ( Podiatry ) aligns with Modern Heart and Vascular’s mission to deliver exceptional healthcare by combining advanced treatment options with compassionate, personalized care.This expansion enables patients to benefit from a fully integrated care model that combines cardiovascular, podiatric, and primary care services under one comprehensive umbrella. Whether managing chronic conditions like diabetes, addressing foot and ankle concerns, or attending to routine health needs, patients receive seamless coordination between specialties to support better outcomes and long-term wellness.All Modern Ankle and Foot locations are equipped with advanced technology and a supportive care environment designed to make patients feel comfortable and confident in their care. From initial consultations to post-treatment follow-ups, every step is built around education, empowerment, and continuity of care to promote lasting health.Services Offered● General Podiatric Care● Diabetic Foot Care● Heel and Arch Pain Treatment● Custom Orthotics● Sports Injury Rehabilitation● Bunion and Hammertoe Treatment● Ingrown Toenail Removal● Wound Care● Ankle Pain Management● Fracture Care● Pediatric Foot Care● Foot and Ankle SurgeryInsurance and AccessibilityModern Ankle and Foot accepts most major insurance plans and offers flexible scheduling to accommodate patient needs. With multiple locations throughout the Houston area, care is always within reach for families and individuals across the region.Our CommitmentWe are committed to helping patients stay active, mobile, and independent by addressing issues before they become severe. Our approach blends advanced diagnostics, skilled procedures, and compassionate support to deliver care that makes a lasting difference.Clinic DetailsLocations: Humble • The Woodlands • Houston/Texas Medical Center • HuntsvilleWebsite: www.modernankleandfoot.com Phone: (832) 644-8930For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (832) 644-8930 or visit www.modernankleandfoot.com About Modern Ankle and FootModern Ankle and Foot is a specialty clinic focused on comprehensive foot and ankle care. With a commitment to prevention, personalized treatment, and advanced therapies, the clinic addresses a wide range of podiatric conditions in patients of all ages. The goal is to restore mobility, prevent complications, and support long-term foot and ankle health in a compassionate and modern care environment.

