Heritage Park Expands Historic Railway Collection with Rare Diesel-Electric Locomotive

First engine added to Heritage Park in 50-years signals a bold move toward year-round tourism and storytelling

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heritage Park is full steam ahead into the future of storytelling with the acquisition of a rare 1951 diesel-electric locomotive — the Park’s first new engine in nearly 50 years. This powerful piece of Canadian history will expand the Park’s capacity for immersive, year-round programming while preserving a pivotal chapter in the evolution of rail travel on the Prairies.This exciting milestone is made possible through the generous support of Travel Alberta and Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), who have partnered with Heritage Park to help grow cultural tourism, extend the visitor season and deepen the stories told on site. The engine — currently housed at the Alberta Railway Museum — will travel to Calgary by flatbed transport and arrive at Heritage Park on July 25, 2025. While the locomotive will be on-site this summer, it is not expected to begin welcoming passengers until the fall.“Heritage Park’s latest rail addition is the kind of interactive experience that draws Curious Adventurers—those travellers who seek out cultures, stories, and unique perspectives of a destination when they explore Alberta,” said Chief Commercial Officer of Travel Alberta, Jon Mamela. “Our investment in this project will help attract more visitors year-round and offer them the opportunity to immerse themselves in Alberta's rich history, while supporting the visitor economy."This postwar diesel-electric engine adds a new layer to Heritage Park’s rail story, helping guests explore the rise of mid-century modernization and industrial innovation in Canada.“For generations, trains have stirred something deep in the Canadian spirit — a sense of movement, migration, and connection across vast landscapes,” says Lindsey Galloway, President & CEO of Heritage Park. “This diesel-electric engine carries that legacy forward. It’s not just another artifact; it’s a gateway to untold stories. It lets us engage visitors year-round in bold new ways and deepen their journey through time.”PrairiesCan’s investment of $329,000 through its Tourism Growth Program played a key role in enabling this new addition alongside expanded Indigenous programming at the Park.“Heritage Park captures the spirit of the Prairies—where innovation, resilience, and a strong sense of community have always driven Canada forward,” said the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada. “With this new locomotive, we’re expanding the stories we tell and extending the visitor season, so more people can experience the history, cultures, and breakthroughs that continue to shape Alberta and our country. Our government is proud to support it.”Heritage Park’s rail collection began upon opening in 1964 and now includes nearly 30 pieces, from wooden colonist cars and troop trains to elegant 1940s steam locomotives. The addition of this diesel-electric locomotive marks a bold step into the next era of heritage preservation and visitor engagement.The locomotive is expected to welcome its first passengers in the Fall of 2025, with a dedicated media opportunity planned to mark the occasion, to be announced at a later date.For more information, visit heritagepark.ca Media InquiriesEirin Bernie, Communications & Marketing ManagerHeritage Park Historical Villageebernie@heritagepark.ca | 403.519.3409About Heritage Park Historical VillageHeritage Park Historical Village is one of Canada’s largest living history museums, offering guests immersive, hands-on experiences of Western Canada’s diverse past. Located in Calgary on Treaty 7 territory, Heritage Park has been a cultural and tourism cornerstone since 1964. As a registered charity, Heritage Park preserves and shares history through interactive exhibits, costumed interpreters, historic buildings, antique rides and more. Welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, Heritage Park plays a vital role in Alberta’s tourism economy, prairie heritage preservation and community engagement—making it Canada’s premier family destination where history truly comes alive. heritagepark.ca

