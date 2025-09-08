Canadian Author’s WWII Epic Novel The Resistance Daughter Makes Triumphant National Debut Following Acclaimed UK Launch

Author Joanne Kormylo Book cover of The Resistance Daughter

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calgarian Joanne Kormylo’s debut novel, The Resistance Daughter, is now available in bookstores and online across Canada as well as on Kobo Kindle , and Audible following its celebrated spring release in the United Kingdom by Hachette’s prestigious Hodder & Stoughton imprint.Exceptionally well received in Britain with its April launch, Kormylo’s debut novel has since garnered over 800 glowing international reviews, averaging 4.5+ stars on Goodreads and Amazon. Through this work of historical fiction inspired by true stories, Kormylo now brings Canadian readers an unforgettable journey into wartime courage, compassion, and resilience.A Timely and Relevant Story for TodayIn an era grappling with trauma, displacement, and the urgent need for compassion, The Resistance Daughter could not be timelier. Set in Set in Poland and Germany during WWII, it chronicles the fictionalised heroism of young resistance fighter Anna Kowalski and Canadian RAF pilot Johnnie Nowak as they navigate love, betrayal, and the brutality of war. Through their struggles, the novel explores universal themes of remembrance, humanitarianism, and the enduring power of hope—values central to Canada’s national identity and evolving civic dialogue.Kormylo’s vivid storytelling and meticulous research illuminate hidden histories of the Canadian airmen held as prisoners of war in Germany, the Polish Underground, Jewish rescue operations, and the unspoken trauma passed through generations, establishing a vital bridge between past and present.Exceptionally Well Received – International AcclaimThe Resistance Daughter’s UK launch drew immediate praise for its page-turning emotional resonance and authenticity drawing acclaim from critics and readers who value its deep research and compelling narrative. The UK literary community lauded Kormylo’s portrayal of previously unsung resistance and her commitment to historical truth.Canadian Event – September 13, Nanton Bomber Command MuseumTap Town Books has been invited to chat with Calgary author Joanne Kormylo about her historical fiction debut The Resistance Daughter on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at the Nanton Bomber Command Museum of Canada. The evening will feature a book presentation and Q&A in a historic setting that honours Canada’s wartime legacy. More information: ckua.com/event/joanne-kormylo-book-launchAbout the AuthorJoanne Kormylo is a Calgary-based lawyer, author and researcher, who previously served as a board member of both the Air Force Museum of Alberta and the Aerospace Museum of Calgary. Inspired by her father’s own wartime service and experiences as a WWII POW, Kormylo conducted years of exhaustive research—interviewing former POWs, resistance survivors, and museum curators across Canada, Britain, Poland, and Germany. She brings rare depth, accuracy, and human empathy to every page, offering a fresh perspective on stories that shaped Canada’s legacy of freedom and justice. The Resistance Daughter is Kornylo’s debut novel, secured in a two book deal with Hodder & Stoughton. Rights for The Resistance Daughter were also secured in Poland and Italy. Website: joannekormylo.comAbout the BookThe Resistance Daughter is a sweeping, gripping historical novel set in Germany and occupied Poland. It vividly follows seventeen-year-old Anna Kowalski as she risks everything to save others—including Jewish children spirited out of the Warsaw Ghetto and Allied airmen trapped behind enemy lines. Johnnie Nowak’s journey, inspired by Kormylo’s own family story, intertwines with Anna’s as the pair confront impossible odds, heartbreak, and the relentless pursuit of justice. Available in print at bookstores nationwide, in digital editions on Kindle and Kobo, and on Audible.About Hachette's Hodder & StoughtonHodder & Stoughton is a division of Hachette UK, recognized as one of Britain’s most respected publishing houses. With a distinguished history of promoting culture-defining fiction and non-fiction, Hodder & Stoughton champions established authors and rising voices who shape literary landscapes worldwide. Website: hodder.co.ukMedia OpportunitiesJoanne Kormylo is available for interviews, media features, book signings, and speaking engagements on Canadian history, wartime trauma, and the importance of remembrance in today's world. Review copies and background resources can be provided upon request.For more information, images, interviews, or review inquiries, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.