Anti-litter superhero Peanut the Turtle turns 41; MDC holding Birthday Bash August 23 at Powder Valley Nature Center

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—There was more than one famous turtle to hit the scene in 1984. That was the year comic book artists Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird first published their iconic creations, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The reptilian superheroes heroes skyrocketed to fame that year soon after their comic book debut.

Another famous turtle crusader entered the world in 1984—Peanut the Turtle. Her mutation didn’t come about from a mutagenic ooze; she was transformed into a litter fighting superhero by a cast-off plastic six-pack ring. And she’s been a real deal trash basher for 40 years.

Peanut is turning 41 years old, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is throwing her a Birthday Bash. The party is happening at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center Saturday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. It’s a free event and open to all ages.

Peanut the Turtle has attracted attention all over Missouri, along with national and worldwide fame. Her figure-eight shell was the result of crawling into that six-pack ring when she was very young. As Peanut’s shell grew around it, her one-of-a-kind shape became her superpower. She’s not a teenager anymore, but her mighty message continues to remind people to put litter in its place.

Peanut’s birthday party activities this year will include card making, litter awareness pledges, Peanut coloring sheets, and an Eat Like a Turtle activity. The nature center will be serving turtle-style birthday food in honor of Peanut’s big day – worms and crickets.

Peanut’s 41st Birthday Bash is a free event, and no registration is required to attend. More information is available at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4tq.

Peanut the Turtle is a red-eared slider who serves as a reminder to be considerate of wildlife and dispose of litter properly. Peanut has been featured in numerous TV stories and newspaper articles, made public appearances at venues like the Missouri State Fair, and even been highlighted internationally on websites like The Dodo.com. Peanut’s 41st Birthday Bash is a chance for visitors to meet the beloved shaped crusader and say thanks for her years of superhero public service.

Powder Valley Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

